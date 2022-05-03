Sarah Pfeifer

MISSOULA — After just one season at the helm, Sarah Pfeifer has resigned as Missoula Sentinel head girls basketball coach.

Sentinel athletic director Brian Fortmann confirmed the news on Tuesday morning. He told 406mtsports.com and the Missoulian that the search for a new head coach will start immediately and he hopes to have a new one in place by the summer.

Pfeifer's resignation comes just two months after Hellgate girls basketball co-head coaches Rob and Brady Henthorn resigned. Hellgate athletic director Nick Laatsch also hopes to have a new head coach in place by June.

Pfeifer moved to Missoula two years ago and was hired last May to replace longtime head coach Karen Deden. Pfeifer is a math teacher at Sentinel.

As a player, Pfeifer earned the distinction as the MVP of the Arkansas high school basketball tournament in 2001. She went on to play at Arkansas where she earned the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award twice.

Phone messages left for Pfeifer on Saturday and Tuesday by the Missoulian were not returned. 

