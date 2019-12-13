Missoula Sentinel's head coach Karen Deden and Billings Senior's head coach Connor Silliker hug during warmups before their game at Billings Senior High School on Friday. The two coaches are related through marriage. Sentinel defeated Senior 49-46.
Missoula Sentinel's head coach Karen Deden and Billings Senior's head coach Connor Silliker hug during warmups before their game at Billings Senior High School on Friday. The two coaches are related through marriage. Sentinel defeated Senior 49-46.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Brenna Linse (5) tries to steal the ball from Missoula Sentinel's Megan Hamilton (15) at Billings Senior High School on Friday.
BILLINGS — This was one of those times when a pre-game handshake wouldn’t suffice.
Oh, sure, Billings Senior girls basketball coach Connor Silliker and Missoula Sentinel coach Karen Deden did the obligatory greeting. But the two coaches also threw in a center-court hug ahead of the captain’s meeting Friday night at the Senior High School gym.
It is family, after all.
“Don’t let that fool you,” Silliker joked after his Broncs fell to Deden’s Spartans 49-46 as the two programs opened their seasons. “It was very competitive. There was no love lost during the game.”
Let’s see if we can get this straight. Silliker is first cousin to Sentinel standout Lexi Deden, whose mom married Silliker’s uncle, who is Karen Deden’s brother, which makes Silliker Karen Deden’s … carry the one …
“Connor is kind of like a nephew,” Karen Deden said. “I’ve known Connor since he was born.
“I’m so happy for him. I think he’ll do a great job. He’s got a great demeanor, he cares about the kids, he’s going to care about the program. I’m happy for Senior. I think he’ll do well.”
Karen Deden’s happiness didn’t extend to gifting a win to Silliker in his head coaching debut, however. Silliker, a 2010 Whitefish native, was named the Broncs coach last April. He’s been in the Senior sports programs as an assistant for football and boys basketball since 2015.
For Silliker, he found out right away his first game would be against family. Despite Friday’s loss, there couldn’t have been a better way to start his head coaching career, Silliker said, nor could there be a better program to pattern after than what Deden has built at Sentinel in what is now her 20th season: three Class AA state championships, three runner-up finishes, two third places and four fourth-place finishes.
“Storied, storied,” he said. “Lots of rich tradition. They have a standard of play and we’re trying to do the same thing with our girls, our culture. It doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a process. That program definitely emulates things that we want to do with ourselves.”
There was another brief hug among Silliker and the Dedens — Lexi is Karen’s niece — after the game. And, after Karen had set up the camera to film the ensuing boys game, she sought out Silliker once again and told him, “Good job, buddy.”
Silliker said the families saw each other frequently at games and would spend time together at Flathead Lake.
“It’s dog eat dog,” he said. “From basketball to horseshoes, it's competitive. We were joking about that before the game, but it’s all in good nature. We keep it between the lines and outside, obviously, I think the world of (Karen). Lexi’s obviously a great player and it was good to compete (against them).”
Game summary
Lexi Deden, who has signed to play at Montana State, finished with 21 points and Brooke Stayner added 10 to lead the Spartans, who had a long run of state-tournament appearances (since 2000) snapped last season.
Both teams struggled to find their footing in a typical early-season game, and it was a steal-and-three-point play from Stayner that gave the Spartans their biggest cushion, 38-31, with 5:12 to play.
“We’re super young,” said Karen Deden, who started three sophomores. “We talked about making mistakes and we talked about playing through it. I thought my kids did a good job.”
Senior led 29-25 midway through the third on a 3-pointer from Jensen Keller. But Sentinel finished the quarter on an 8-2 run and never trailed again.
Cassidy Venner led the Broncs with 18 points (11 in the fourth quarter) and Bailey King pitched in 13.
“I was really proud of our girls,” Silliker said. “I think they did a good job, once we got through that initial stretch, of sticking to the plan and just playing hard.”
Senior plays host to Big Sky Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Sentinel plays at Skyview, also at 1:30.
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel
Sign up for our high school sports newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest Montana prep sports news delivered to your email inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.