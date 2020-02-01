Missoula Sentinel and senior Lexi Deden faced a tough challenge in Butte after an overtime loss on Friday, but the Spartans put together a strong second half to win.
The Spartans defeated Butte 54-45, less than 24 hours after losing an overtime thriller against fellow Western Class AA contenders Missoula Hellgate in Zoo City. Lexi Deden put in a 20 point performance to lead Sentinel and the contest in scoring.
The senior said that the quick turnaround didn’t make things easy, but that her and Sentinel rose to the challenge when it mattered.
“It was a little hard in the first half,” Lexi Deden said. “We talked it up in the locker room [at halftime] and we had a great start to the second half and that really helped us.”
Butte and Sentinel took a few minutes to feel each other out, relying on their key players to generate early offense, as the Bulldogs’ senior Makenna Carpenter and Sentinel’s Lexi Deden did the majority of the scoring.
Halfway through the first quarter though, both offenses began to generate openings, as Butte opened up opportunities for junior MacKenzie Tutty and Carpenter, who made five treys Friday.
Meanwhile, Lexi Deden’s post play saw her finish the first half with 12 points as well as opening up perimeter shots for Sentinel junior Jayden Salisbury and sophomore Kodi Fraser.
Butte looked to be entering the half with momentum, but the switch from zone defense to man from Sentinel head coach Karen Deden helped the Spartans enter the second half with a slight lead.
Bulldogs head coach Maury Cook talked about trying to adjust between defensive coverages, and that Butte needed to execute their set-pieces better.
“We weren’t setting good screens,” Cook said. “For a stretch there, we started running some of our set plays, we weren’t setting good screens and we have to execute better offensively when that happens.”
The Spartans’ man defense continued to give Butte trouble, as Sentinel held the Bulldogs to just three points in the third quarter, setting up a 10-point advantage for Deden’s team.
While Butte’s offense elevated their play in the final eight minutes, it was not enough to overcome Sentinel as junior Challis Westwater had seven fourth quarter points to see out the win.
Karen Deden praised Butte for a hard-fought game, as well as complimenting Fraser for a strong defensive performance.
“Kodi Fraser played an amazing defensive game and I think she was a dealbreaker,” Deden said. “The thing that [Butte] has going for them is that they’re a feisty team and they never say die.”
Butte was led by Carpenter’s 17 points, and was followed by senior Haley Herron’s seven. Tutty and junior McCaul McCarthy each contributed six points to the Bulldogs’ total.
On the other side, Lexi Deden’s 20 points was complemented by junior Challis Westwater’s 15. Salisbury finished with six points, while Fraser ended the evening with five.
Cook says that his team is playing good games, but that the Bulldogs need to defend consistently over four quarters if they want to make the difference.
“We have to learn to play better defense,” Cook said. “Because we’re smaller than everybody else in our conference… We’re not playing defense early enough to keep people from touching the ball.”
The Spartans return to Missoula to welcome Glacier on Thursday, while Butte welcomes Helena to the Civic Center on Feb. 4.
