Montana has had girls basketball state champions since adding the sport in 1972. The only exception is 2002 when the season was switched with girls volleyball to change the season from fall to winter.

2020 provided a unique scenario as co-champions were named after the tournaments were cancelled partway through.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Lindsay at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments