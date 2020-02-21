MISSOULA — The moment hasn’t been too big for Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball player Natalie Clevenger.
The sophomore had never started a game for the Breakers until earlier this month when they went down two of their top scorers due to injury. She’s stepped into the starting lineup and led the team in scoring in four of the five games since then, averaging 18.6 points in that stretch.
Clevenger had her best scoring night so far on Friday when she broke out with a career-high 22 points as Class B No. 1 Loyola opened postseason play with a 61-26 blowout of Deer Lodge to improve to 19-0 and advance to the District 6-B championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Anaconda in Missoula.
“I have really great coaches and teammates that have helped me get going,” Clevenger said. “Some of the older kids have really helped me, letting me know where I need to pick it up. They’ve been really good role models. It’s fun to play with them.”
Clevenger isn’t entirely new to the varsity level. She got playing time as a freshman on last year’s team that took third place at state and has normally been the second player off the bench for the Breakers prior to February.
While the 5-foot-8 Clevenger has stepped up in the scoring department for Loyola, her favorite aspect of playing basketball is defense, which fits right in with the Breakers. They rely on their full-court defense to force turnovers and transition scoring opportunities, and Clevenger came through with a team-high seven steals and two assists on the fast break in the win over Deer Lodge.
“She’s done a good job,” Loyola coach Travis Walker said. “She’s got some length with her wingspan. She can shoot. She can make some nice passes. She does a great job of staying balanced. She’s a very heady and smart basketball player.”
Walker and the Breakers would prefer to avoid injuries, but they’ve used the past three weeks as a time to develop their depth for their postseason push. It’s not just Clevenger who’s stepped up. Violet WhiteGrass has gotten time in the starting lineup, 11 players saw action Friday and seven of them scored, including regular starter Syd Koppang, who finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.
Senior Sam Clevenger, Loyola’s presence in the post, had arguably her best game since her injury Feb. 1, coming off the bench to score 13 points and record four steals while wearing a brace on her left ankle. Sophomore Lani Walker, the team’s leading scorer, went through warmups prior to Friday’s game while wearing a brace on her right knee but didn’t play.
“I think we’ve got a lot of potential,” Clevenger said. “Everybody gets playing time. Everybody’s had to step it up and play better. I think we’re on a good track and have a lot of trust and faith in our team.”
Loyola’s defense hasn’t experienced a massive drop-off either. The Breakers have outscored teams by 26.8 points per game this season and 20.6 points over the past five games.
They used their defense Friday to jump-start a 27-3 run that turned an 18-13 lead into a 45-18 advantage. They forced 16 turnovers in that stretch while Deer Lodge missed 12 consecutive shots and made just three free throws.
“I liked when things didn’t go well, the girls had some good poise,” Walker said. “Defensively, we stepped up, pressured defensively full court. Even in the half court, we did a good job of taking some things away and playing the passing lanes better. Hopefully we’ll continue to improve.”
Anaconda 54, Florence 42
Anaconda used an 18-11 edge in the third quarter to pull away from Florence and set the title matchup against Loyola.
The Copperheads used a balanced scoring attack with three players — Megan Reich, Isabel Saltenberger and Logan Stetzner — scoring 12 points apiece.
Florence was led by Emma Stensrud's 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.