MISSOULA — Pressure defense has long been their calling card, but lately it's fortitude that has fueled the Loyola Sacred Heart Breakers.
Missoula's top-ranked girls basketball team overcame an 11-point halftime deficit Saturday in earning a District 6-B title with a 49-44 home win over Anaconda. The fact the Breakers are 20-0 despite playing without leading scorer Lani Walker (knee) the past three weeks says a lot about their character and collective confidence.
"This is really the first time where we've had to work coming from behind," said Loyola senior forward Sam Clevenger, who scored a game-high 17 points, including seven in the final frame. "It's not something we're used to but I think it's good for us to know now we can come back from something like that. We know what we're capable of."
The game was tied with just under just under 3 minutes left when Sam Clevenger hit the biggest shot of the game from close range. She hit another clutch jumper to give the Breakers a 44-40 lead and from there the hosts salted the game with free throws.
"Their grit and their guts man, their desire to win and to play for each other is pretty special, pretty incredible," Loyola coach Travis Walker said. "It's a fun group. I don't think they get lost in the moment of any game. At least this far we've been pretty locked in on a lot of things."
Anaconda, which played Loyola close two weeks ago in the Smelter City, used zone defense to slow down the Breakers in the first half. The hosts managed just three second-quarter points and trailed at intermission, 25-14.
Walker used halftime to make critical tweaks and his team was back on track in the third quarter, putting together an 18-6 run to take a one-point lead. Anaconda was not finished though, using five straight points by Alyssa Peterson to take a 36-32 edge into the fourth quarter.
The final period was a nip-and-tuck test of poise. Megan Reich's free throw gave Anaconda a 40-39 lead with 3:30 left, but Natalie Clevenger answered with a Loyola free throw, setting the stage for Sam Clevenger's two game-defining jumpers.
"When I was doing it, it's just keeping in mind you're doing it for your teammates now," Sam Clevenger said. "You're doing it for everyone in the gym that's supporting you. You want to take home that trophy."
Natalie and Sam Clevenger sealed the outcome with late free throws. Natalie hit three and Sam two.
"We have confidence in each other," Sam Clevenger said. "I think that's hard to find in a lot of teams. We're really good friends with each other and we have a lot of trust in the coaches, so that confidence comes from everyone."
Walker was proud of the way his girls turned the tide after a 1-for-9 shooting performance in the second quarter.
"We were settling the first half just to one-pass shot, one-pass shot," Walker said. "Anaconda did a good job with the 3-2 (zone) they were playing and we kind of stood behind them. We made a couple of adjustments on what to do better and it seemed to work out OK.
"The girls moved a lot better the second half. Even the shots that didn't go down were good looks. Luckily we made them at the right time when we needed them tonight."
Joining Sam Clevenger in double figures scoring for Loyola were Natalie Clevenger with 15 points and Syd Koppang with 10. Logan Stetzner led the Copperheads (13-7) with 12 points.
Loyola and Anaconda will both compete in divisionals this week in Hamilton. The top-seeded Breakers will open against St. Ignatius.
