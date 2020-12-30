MISSOULA — Jordan Featherman has a lot of work in front of him as the new girls basketball head coach at Missoula Big Sky.
Not only does the enthusiastic coach have new principles to instill in his players, he also inherits a program that has won just six games over the past four seasons. The Eagles have reached state six times since back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009, winning just twice at the state tournament since.
Especially so since the pandemic has thrown wrenches into just about everything for coaches (see related story).
"When I first took the job at the beginning of the pandemic, I don't think I understood all the work and the heartache we were going to go through just to get to the first game," Featherman said. "I'm a football assistant, so football was a long season and I kind of spent the whole season thinking the Grim Reaper was going to cut our season short at any moment.
"Basketball, I feel a little more content with it. I feel like we've done pretty good COVID protocol. We're all following it."
The Big Sky volleyball team saw its season cut short before the divisional tournament and many of the basketball players are involved with both sports. That, Featherman said, made many of the players aware of their social circles and he feels precautions are being taken seriously.
Getting a basketball team on the court together has been tough. Many parents were concerned about open gyms and workouts over the summer, though Featherman said he kept his roster together during the offseason. Around three weeks of practice were also lost, but the new coach has been impressed by how his players have taken the challenges in stride.
The new Big Sky offense is based on lots of movement, cuts and finding good shots. He wants his team to defend well and play strong in transition and is expecting big things out of Corbyn Sandau, Avari Batt, Grace Denman, Olivia Fichtner and Audrey Hale.
As a whole, Featherman is excited about his new squad.
"They've done a good job picking it all up," he said. "It's kind of a balancing act where we're behind the 8-ball because we're a new coaching staff, so a new system."
Longtime Missoula Loyola head girls basketball coach Travis Walker can relate. Walker recently added the boys head coaching duties and is now one of a handful of Montana coaches who have taken on the challenge of guiding both at the same time.
The Breakers are defending state co-champions and finished last season 25-0. They return a great deal of talent and should be a force again this season.
The boys basketball team, meanwhile, has advanced to the state tournament four of the past six years. Two tournament runs ended in a Class B championship game.
The Loyola coach has spent a lot of time around the boys teams, which had been coached by Eddie Stack since 2014. He has enjoyed the addition his coaching duties has given him, even if the pandemic has made everything more complex.
"It's a lot of fun. And luckily I have an amazing wife who understands that my passion is this game of basketball and she locks everything else down," Walker said. "I'm excited to not only continue to coach these girls, but the boys as well, and not only to just coach them, but getting to know the different parent groups and the different kids."
Even for established coaches the challenges this season are immense. Missoula Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden is beyond ecstatic to get the season going.
Like many teams around the state, the Spartans' trip to the state tournament last year was cut short by the pandemic. They are hopeful to get in as many games this season on a squad that has the potential to not only compete with Helena Capital and Missoula Hellgate at the top of the Western AA, but perhaps in the state tournament as well.
"I was trying to explain to the kids and we talked about this today, it's like I'm thankful we can even play," Deden said Wednesday. "You know, I'm hopeful that we can keep everyone healthy, but I'm thankful we're getting to play because there are states that are close to us that are not getting the same opportunity."
