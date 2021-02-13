BILLINGS — A top-five matchup featuring Class B's defending state boys basketball co-champions more than lived up to expectations.
In three overtimes, top-ranked Lodge Grass beat No. 5 Fairfield 85-84 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night.
Lodge Grass senior guard Malachi Little Nest broke an 84-84 tie with a free throw with 7.3 seconds left in the third OT. He missed the second foul shot, but the Indians (11-3) grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.
Lodge Grass junior Damon Gros Ventre led all players with 27 points. The 6-foot-5 all-state player sprained his ankle Jan. 29 against Baker, missed the next three games and returned Tuesday against Lame Deer.
Little Nest scored 15 points, junior Ty Moccasin had 14 and junior Jadence Archilta added 10.
Senior Gavin Mills led Fairfield (10-5) with 23 points, junior Kaelob Flores scored 17 and junior Daniel Faith added 15.
The Indians took the biggest lead of the game, 44-34 early in the third quarter, and were up two possessions late in the fourth. A 3-pointer from Mills and a layup from Faith put the Eagles up 67-66 with about 30 seconds remaining. Bryden Batson made one free throw but missed the second, and Little Nest hit a floater with about 20 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied 68-68.
Lodge Grass turned a 72-70 deficit in the first OT into a 74-72 lead, and Flores tied it up in the final minute of the period.
Fairfield took control of the second OT and could have iced it at the foul line. But the Eagles went 1 of 4, and Gros Ventre drained a 3 with just over 30 seconds left to tie it at 77-77, which was the score to start the third OT.
The Eagles led 81-79 early in the third OT but surrendered five straight points. A Guidry Giles bucket and a free throw from Mills tied it up at 84-84 with less than 30 seconds to go. Mills could have put Fairfield ahead, but he missed the first foul shot.
Lodge Grass and Fairfield advanced to last season's State B title game but couldn't play because COVID-19 caused the final day of every state basketball tournament to be canceled.
This season's State B tournament will be played at the Metra from March 11-13.
This story will be updated.
