MISSOULA — Eureka’s players and fans stormed the court when the Lions secured the rebound on a missed shot and the buzzer blared on Tuesday.
The Lions, ranked No. 10 in Class B, just pulled off a comeback victory over No. 9 Missoula Loyola in the second game of a doubleheader at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center. They closed the game on an 11-2 run and never led in the game until they scored the final point in a 55-54 victory.
“This is big because we’ve been struggling with our aggressiveness this year,” fifth-year Eureka coach Ryan Holder said. “We have girls who can do it, but it’s like they don’t have the confidence in themselves to be aggressive.”
One of those players who was challenged to be aggressive is senior Jadyn Pluid. She’s in her third year on varsity and first year as a starter after being the first player off the bench last year.
Pluid poured in a game-high 29 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. She pulled Eureka within 54-53 by draining a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the right wing with 50 seconds left. After Loyola missed the front end of a pair of 1-and-1s, Pluid sunk two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining.
“She’s been doing that all year for us,” Holder said. “She’s been a big-time player for the last three years. Now she's had to take that leadership role and be that girl. At the beginning of the year we challenged her to be that girl, and she was that girl tonight.”
Pluid has been one of the girls who has excelled for Eureka, which improved to 10-4 with the non-conference victory. The Lions have had a pair of exchange students from Spain step up; Ixone Coteron had nine points in the win, while Jimena Sanchez added seven.
Loyola dropped to 7-5 under first-year coach Maddie Keast. Gio Horner scored all of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter as the Breakers jumped out to a 19-10 lead after one quarter and a 37-26 advantage at the half.
Loyola led 50-41 heading into the fourth quarter, but Eureka posted a 14-4 edge that frame. Kennedy McCorkle had all four of the Breakers’ points that quarter on her way to a team-high 15. Nat Clevenger finished with 10, missing a layup from the right block as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“We came out flat, and when you come out flat against a well-coached team, we had no answer. They had anything they wanted in the first half,” Holder said. “It really came down to us showing some grit and getting some stops there at the end.”
Eureka boys upset Loyola
Eureka matched its win total from last season’s 6-14 campaign by improving to 6-8 with a 64-56 upset win at Loyola to open the doubleheader.
Loyola (6-8), which is second in the Western 6B, was coming off a win over Bigfork, the co-leader in the Western 7B. Eureka remained in fourth in the 7B with the non-conference win Tuesday.
“These guys had a rough season last year, and we’re trying to get past that and become winners,” first-year Eureka coach and alum Gabe Evins said. “We’re so close to becoming a good team. This is a big game. It really helps.”
Eureka senior Gavin Bates showed off his sweet shooting stroke to the tune of 28 points, with all seven of his fourth-quarter points coming after Loyola pulled within 47-43. That was the closest the Rams were able to get before falling to defeat. Senior Joey Kindel added 11 points.
The Lions hit 11 of their 13 free throws in the final frame, during which the Rams attempted two. They also crashed the glass for a 27-24 edge in rebounds, an area they’ve struggled at times.
Loyola freshmen Declan Harrington and Reynolds Johnston finished with 15 and 14 points.
“To come down and get a win here gets us on a roll here heading into the tournament,” Evins said. “That’s what we’re trying to do is be playing our best heading into the tournament in two weeks.”
