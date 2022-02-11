MISSOULA — College recruiting had yet to take off for Alex Covill two years ago when Hellgate and Sentinel put on a show that required overtime in their Missoula crosstown game at Dahlberg Arena.
Back at the NCAA Division I arena Friday, the Knights junior showed why teams from the Pac-12, Big Ten and Mountain West have been in contact with her and some have even offered her. The 6-foot-6 forward nearly posted a double-double with points and blocks as the Knights cruised to their fourth consecutive city championship with a 52-31 win over Sentinel.
Like Covill, Hellgate can no longer be classified as up-and-coming, like it was the last time the teams played at UM. The veteran-laden Knights are a legitimate state title contender, are ranked No. 2 in the state for Class AA and improved to 14-0 with the win.
“It feels awesome,” Covill said of winning the city title on such a big stage in front of a pair of raucous student sections. “I think if we keep this up and we keep the momentum going and keep the team chemistry up and keep continuing to work well off of each other, I think we’re going to go really far this season. I’m excited for that.”
Covill, the daughter of former Griz Nate Covill and former Lady Griz Angella (Bieber) Covill, used all of her height and length to dominate on both ends of the court. She scored a game-high 17 points with a mix of layups, a long jumper and high-arching free throws.
Covill also blocked eight shots, both inside and on the perimeter, grabbed four rebounds and tallied two steals and one assist. She had nine points, eight blocks and two steals in the 2020 game at Dahlberg.
Senior forward Bailee Sayler, a four-year starter, hit three of Hellgate’s six 3-pointers on her way to 15 points. Senior guard Addy Heaphy, another four-year starter, made two triples and finished with seven points and five assists.
“I think our team chemistry really just brought it together, I think that really finished it out for us,” Covill said. “I think we came ready to go, and so that picked up the momentum, and I think everyone did a great job of that.”
Hellgate improved to 17-1 against Sentinel and Big Sky since 2019 after not having beaten the Spartans since 2003. The Knights went 4-0 in crosstown action in 2019 to sweep the city title for the first time since 2003, and they’re one win away from going 16-0 in regular-season crosstown games in that same timeframe.
Playing on the big stage at a place like Dahlberg is nothing new for the Knights. They took third at state in 2019 in their first trip to state since 2003, lost in the semifinals in 2020 when the pandemic cut the tournament short and finished as the runner-up in 2021 when they made the championship game for the first time since 2003.
Hellgate’s next step is breaking through and winning a state title that’s been four years in the making. The Knights still need to wrap up the Western AA regular-season title — they’re 10-0 in conference play with four games remaining — and then win the divisional crown on their quest to capture their first state championship since 1994.
“It was crazy loud, and I think that keeps the blood flowing and you’re really excited and you want to play in front of everyone and do a good job,” Covill said. “We really did that today.”
Hellgate started the game strong coming off its smallest margin of victory this season, a 45-40 road win at Butte, and just its second game decided by single digits this season. The Knights ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 12-6 lead and closed the second quarter on an 12-1 run to turn a 17-16 advantage into a 29-17 halftime lead.
Hellgate outscored Sentinel 11-5 in the third quarter, closing on a 9-0 run to take a 40-22 lead into the final frame. The Knights pushed their lead as high as 24 points, 52-28, in the fourth quarter.
Sentinel, led by first-year coach Sarah Pfeifer, dropped to 7-8 overall, 5-6 in conference play. Emily McElmurry had eight of her team-high 11 points in the second half, while Olivia Huntsinger scored all seven of her points in the first half.
The final crosstown game is Feb. 18, when Hellgate hosts Big Sky.
“I’m just excited,” Covill said. “It was a great game for all of us. We worked well off of each other. The energy was high, the intensity was high, and I think that brought us far.”
