MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate’s girls basketball players walked to their bench almost matter of factly as the clock was winding down to all zeroes on Saturday.
They didn’t need to do any raucous, obnoxious celebrating, instead simply exchanging some high-fives near the bench after the buzzer. Besides, the outcome of the game had been in hand well before the fourth quarter even started.
The second-ranked Knights (10-0) made a statement about who the top team in the Western AA currently is as they near the midpoint of conference play. In a matchup of undefeated teams, they dismantled fourth-ranked Kalispell Flathead (10-1) in a 54-22 home victory.
“It feels great,” Hellgate senior guard Addy Heaphy said. “We came out and we wanted to win. It feels great to beat such a good team like that.”
The Knights pride themselves on pressure defense in their quest to win a state championship after losing in the title game last winter. Flathead coach Sam Tudor, who won two state titles with the Bigfork boys, felt he had a team of ballhandlers who could deal with the pressure. Something had to give.
Hellgate’s defense reigned supreme, forcing 18 turnovers while allowing just nine field goals. Senior Lauren Dick collected a team-high six steals and senior Perry Paffhausen added five as the Knights showed their pressure, active hands and ability to jump passing lanes.
In what has become a trend, the Knights held an opponent below 30 points for the seventh time in 10 games. They’re allowing 28 points per game, by far the best mark in the AA, and 25.3 in conference play.
Flathead entered the game with the second-best offense in the Western AA, averaging 48.9 points per the game. The Bravettes had been held under 40 points only once, and that came when they scored 39 in a season-opening victory.
Junior Maddy Moy scored a team-best 10 points for Flathead. She had six in the first quarter as the Bravettes stayed within 18-10 of Hellgate, and she had nine by halftime. But they trailed 26-13 at that point and 45-19 after three quarters.
“We had really good intensity on defense,” Heaphy said. “We forced a lot of turnovers, and we limited their shots inside and outside as well too.”
The Knights have been working on balancing their offense with their stringent defense. They’re now averaging 57.8 points, which is ranked first in the Western AA and third in Class AA, behind Billings West and Billings Skyview.
The 3-pointer has been coming alive over the past week, and the Knights sank seven of them Saturday. Their ball movement is also improving, and they tallied 19 assists on 22 made field goals.
Senior Bailee Sayler led four Knights in double digits with 13 points and four assists. Senior Alex Covill added 11 points and three blocks. Heaphy drained three triples on her way to 11 points and four assists. Paffhausen chipped in 11 points.
The only Western AA team Hellgate wasn’t faced yet is Helena Capital, which is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The teams will play for the first time in the round-robin schedule on Feb. 5 in Missoula.
“We started off a little weaker than usual this season, but we’ve grown as a team so far,” Heaphy offered. “I feel like we’re going uphill.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.