MISSOULA — To say the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team’s defense was stifling in the first half would almost be an understatement.
Backed by Alex Covill in the paint plus Keke Davis and Bailee Sayler’s contributions up top, the No. 2 Class AA Knights used a 15-2 run that lasted the entire second quarter to take crosstown win No. 4, 64-27, over the Missoula Big Sky Eagles on Friday night at home.
Hellgate improved to 15-1 overall, while the Eagles fell to 5-11.
More importantly, with just two games left in the regular season against the Kalispell schools, the Knights clinched at least a share of the Western AA crown.
The crosstown win came days after the Knights were on the wrong end of a thrilling upset in double overtime against Helena Capital. That loss was the first for the Knights all season, but the team responded exactly how the coaches wanted.
It was one of Hellgate’s lowest-scoring outputs of the season, going for just 43 points, while the defense was still there keeping Capital to just 49 despite two extra periods.
The Knights didn’t let that loss get to them. They got back to practice with a goal to improve and learn from the rare loss. Co-head coach Brady Henthorn admitted it was a tough, but definitely beneficial, few practices since that loss.
He said he got on his team, which, with most of the same starters and main contributors from a season ago, has aspirations of avenging last season's thrilling AA title game loss. It all seemed to work considering Friday's showing.
“We focused on a couple things the last few days in practice to get back to where we were,” he said. “… Everything starts on the defensive end, and the girls bought into it. … We had a great conversation with the girls. We like to have some dialogue with them to just understand their perspective of things.
“They really just came back and wanted us to hold them more accountable,” he added.
Covill and Davis did their thing on defense against the Eagles, who struggled to find clean looks in the paint or keep possession with several first quarter turnovers. The Knights kept the visitors to single-digit scoring in the first, second and fourth quarters while the offense used that time to make run after run.
Sayler led the Knights with 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, to pace the offense. Lauren Dick added nine, Covill scored 12 and Davis finished with seven, six of which came late in the third quarter.
Avari Batt led the Eagles with 10 points, while Kadynce Couture added seven.
