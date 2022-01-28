BILLINGS — Billings Central was prepared to defend a run. Hardin coach Cindy Farmer was looking for her team to make one, as well.
That run proved elusive for second-ranked Hardin when the No. 3 Rams took a big second-quarter lead at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday night and beat the Bulldogs 62-46 in Southeast A girls basketball.
Mya Hansen, with 22 points, was one of three Rams in double figures as Central avenged a season-opening four-point loss to the Bulldogs. Alaina Woods dominated the boards with 15 rebounds and added 11 points to help the Rams win their eighth straight.
“Just another great win,” Rams coach Jetton Ailes said. “As fun as this is, we’ll celebrate this tonight, but we’ve got a lot of work to still do. We’re going to get back to work on Monday and prepare for a Thursday-Friday weekend” next week against Lockwood and Livingston.
Kamber Good Luck scored 12 points to lead Hardin. The Bulldogs, playing their third game in as many nights, never got within single digits after the 3:00 mark of the second quarter.
Rams continue to evolve
In their last three games, the Rams have scored 72, 67 and 62 points. Friday’s output was 11 points more than Central scored in its 55-51 setback at Hardin on Dec. 7.
Her team has come a long way since then, Ailes said.
“You know, everybody has a specific role and they’re doing a fantastic job of owning that role and stepping up when their number is called,” she said. “That’s a testament to who these kids are. They’re great kids.”
Woods definitely stuck to her role. Her 15 boards included nine on the offensive end, and if she didn’t turn those into the baskets, the 5-foot-10 senior made sure to get to the foul line. She made 7 of 8 free throws.
Maria Stewart also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points. Stewart, the Rams’ setter during volleyball season, helped spark a 17-1 second-quarter run when she basically jump-set a pass to Lilly Bland, who drained an open 3-pointer.
The score was 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Central led 32-18 by halftime and by holding the Bulldogs to 48 points, it marked just the second time Hardin had been held under 55 this season.
“I think as a team we’ve really changed defensively,” Stewart said. “That’s one of our main focuses, because obviously defense is what’s going to win. I think we grow more as a team every day. Our saying is ‘better every day’ and that’s what we’re really going for.”
The Rams weren’t the only ones who felt they’d improved since early December. Hardin’s Farmer said so, as well.
“They’re moving the ball better down the court, transitioning, with a lot of people contributing,” she said. “You can definitely tell a difference in their play compared to when we played them the first game.”
Good start, no excuses
The Bulldogs played Lodge Grass at Metra on Wednesday, had a home game against Lockwood on Thursday, and returned to Billings for Friday’s contest.
Farmer was given a chance to use fatigue as an excuse for scoring just 32 points over the game’s final three quarters, but she refused to take it.
“Whatever the circumstance … you know, in tournaments you’re going to have three games (in a row),” Farmer said. “You have to be ready to play.”
The Bulldogs appeared to be. Good Luck scored her team’s first seven points and a 3-pointer from Aiyanna Big Man had the Bulldogs out front 10-5 at the 3:45 mark. A minute later, Hardin led 12-7 on another Big Man basket.
That was the Bulldogs’ high-water mark, though. They didn’t make another field goal for nearly 13 minutes.
Farmer did eventually concede her team probably was affected by its schedule, which included an emotional ceremony before Wednesday night’s game that honored the memory of three Crow youths who had recently passed away.
Still, that’s part of the process, Farmer said.
“Yeah, we would not like to have three games in a row,” she said. “But again, we still have to find the energy or get somebody out there to get them going, and we just didn’t have that tonight.”
Numbers game
Billings Central improved to 11-2 and 4-1 in the Southeast A. Hardin fell to 13-2, 6-1 and had a six-game winning streak snapped. … The Rams made seven 3-pointers — two each from Hansen, Stewart and Jessa Larsen — and went 25 of 32 from the foul line. Hansen greatly helped that percentage by going 10-for-10 at the line. … Big Man and Evelyn Old Coyote had 11 points each for the Bulldogs. … Hardin is off until next Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Hardin to take on the top-ranked Blue Ponies. Havre beat Hardin 48-40 on Jan. 8.
