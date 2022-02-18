BILLINGS — It didn’t take third-ranked Billings Skyview long to assert itself Friday night at the Senior High gym.
Powered by a smothering defense, the Falcons raced to a 20-point lead after the first quarter and went on to beat the Broncs 61-39 in Eastern AA girls basketball for their seventh win in a row.
Brooke Berry scored 16 points, Breanna Williams had 14 and Cami Harris added 13 for Skyview, which would have been all the points needed as the Falcons turned in another strong defensive effort.
“The kids played hard and came out of the gates,” Skyview coach Brent Montague said in a bit of an understatement. “That’s what we asked them to do.”
Skyview came into the game as the second-ranked defensive team in Class AA, based on average points allowed. Missoula Hellgate led the way at 30.2 points per game, with Skyview checking in at 36.0.
The Falcons did little to hurt that average Friday night.
Senior scored only a single free throw in the first eight minutes and Skyview allowed just two field goals the entire first half, leading by as many as 25 at one point before the break.
The Broncs were held scoreless through the first four minutes of the third quarter, as well. By that time Skyview’s lead was 44-13.
“We just wanted to come out with a bunch of energy,” said Williams, a sophomore post. “Our goal as a whole is to get a bunch of run-outs and tips and just make it hard for the offense to get the ball up the court. Our guards do an amazing job of pressing, then they end up getting a deflection and then that turns into an easy layup.”
Williams made things look easy, as well. Her 14 points was right on her average, and she also grabbed 15 rebounds, which will inch her average rebounds up to 9.3 per game.
She admitted double-digit rebounds each night are a goal for her. Williams said she tries to concentrate on rebounding and lets the "offense take care of itself."
“She’s the total package,” Montague said. “We’re just happy we’ve got her for two more years. It seems like she keeps getting better and better, and that’s pretty scary.”
With Senior out of the way, Skyview can look toward Saturday’s game against top-ranked Billings West (15-0). The teams met nearly a month ago, with West rallying to take a 62-60 win on its home floor as the Golden Bears’ Kaitlin Grossman scored 32 points and had 18 rebounds and Bella Murphy just beat the buzzer with the game-winning basket.
This time the Falcons will be at home. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for our program,” Montague said. “I mean, we get the No. 1 team in the state … undefeated … that’s a heck of a team coming into our gym and if you can’t get excited for that, you better stay home.”
Skyview won its sixth straight over the Broncs and improved to 13-2 overall and 10-1 in the Eastern AA.
Senior dropped to 8-8, though at 7-5 the Broncs are still fourth in the league standings. Lauren Cummings scored 11 points to lead Senior.
Photos: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior girls basketball
