BILLINGS — It’s probably happened before. Billings West coach Charlie Johnson just isn’t sure when that would be.
Johnson’s Golden Bears won their 11th consecutive contest Saturday afternoon, clinching the Eastern AA’s regular-season title in the process, but they did so in a win over Bozeman where the teams combined for 72 points.
Both teams are noted for the steady parade of athletic players they send through their programs. Saturday, that athleticism pretty much canceled each other out.
“It was a weird game, probably for the fans, too,” Johnson said after the 37-35 win. “Usually when us and Bozeman get together we’re in the high 40s, 50s, 60s. For both teams to be in the 30s … you might want to check and see if Halley’s Comet is coming by tonight. It’s an anomaly.”
For the curious, the universe’s most famous comet, which last made an appearance in 1986, is projected to return in 2061, so it’s going to be a while.
To get back to more recent times, Laiten Lantis scored eight points and Willa Albrecht had seven for the fourth-ranked Bears, who moved to 13-3 overall. Though they are 10-0 in the league with two regular-season games to play next weekend, Johnson said his team’s struggles against Bozeman show that nothing should be taken for granted in the divisional tournament.
“If you talk to the other coaches, they’ll talk about the race for No. 2 to No. 7 (in the league) is wide open and I’m sitting there saying, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa. We’re not astronomically better, we’re a good team … but if you look at the league a lot of teams are close.”
Bozeman led 18-11 early in the second quarter, but the Bears managed to take a 32-29 lead by the end of the third quarter on a 6-0 run by Kendell Ellis and Mackenzie Rask. And once West got the lead, it didn’t give it back, ending the Hawks’ four-game winning streak.
Macy Mayer had 10 points to lead the Hawks (7-9, 5-5), who has had four of their last five games decided by five points or less. West defeated Bozeman 58-47 in a more typical scoreline the last time they met on Jan. 21 in Bozeman.
“They beat us by double-digits last time so to come and be in it and have our shot at it says a lot,” Bozeman coach Erika Gustavsen said. “We’ve played in a lot of close games, comparatively to other people. I feel like we’re getting some really good experience, gaining some confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.