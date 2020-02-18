BELGRADE — A dominant start helped the Billings West girls basketball team earn a 68-39 Eastern AA win at Belgrade on Tuesday night.
The Golden Bears, who are No. 4 in the final 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, led 23-5 after one quarter. It was the 10th straight win for West (12-3, 9-0). Belgrade fell to 0-14 overall and 0-10 in conference.
West's Kaitlin Grossman and Shauna Stene each scored 12 points, while Willa Albrecht and Mackenzie Rask added 10 and nine, respectively.
Grace Garvert led Belgrade with eight points.
Tuesday's game was West's fourth straight and final road contest of the regular season. The Bears will host Bozeman on Saturday, and the Panthers will play at Bozeman on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.