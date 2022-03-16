BILLINGS — Yes, a girls basketball championship banner hangs on the wall of the Billings Skyview gym.
There is just one problem with it.
There are no years listing title-winning seasons by the program, so really one could wonder if you could even call it a championship banner.
Team members would occasionally look up at the piece of blue and white dangling cloth and think of it as an affront. Most other sports at Skyview have championships, and the boys' basketball banner hanging right next to the girls' lists four championship seasons.
When the Falcons played road games they could look up to the ceiling of their opponents’ gyms and see what years those schools had won state titles.
So the lack of numbers on the girls' banner was a stark reminder.
“This group, they took that a little bit personal,” Skyview coach Brent Montague said Tuesday afternoon, just a couple days after his Falcons did something about it. “Like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get this done.’”
Get it done the Falcons did. In their first Class AA title-game appearance since 1996, which also happened to be the program’s only previous trip to the final, the Falcons defeated Missoula Hellgate 54-44 on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The program’s first state title was the culmination of a three-year climb from a 1-19 season in 2018-19. Each year the Falcons got a little bit better, went a little further, until Saturday, leaving no more mountains to scale.
Brooke Berry was a freshman on that 1-19 team and, like that blank championship banner, took that season as an affront. Ever since she was in middle school, perhaps even before, Berry was singled out as the focal point for a change of fortune in the Heights’ program. She was expected to help carry the Falcons out of their nearly 20-year slumber of not even making the state tournament.
But after that one-win season, there were some doubts.
“Freshman year, going through all those struggles, having people ask me if I was going to transfer and I said, ‘No, I know what we’re going to build,’” Berry said Saturday night, the celebratory din of family, friends, teammates and students surrounding her. “I know the potential this program has that we built up, and we made history every single year.”
Indeed, ultimate history was made Saturday night. There is only one “first,” after all. Though the chance was right in front of them, there were plenty of reasons the Falcons could have been intimidated by the task.
This was the biggest game of their lives, and for five seniors, the last of their high school careers. They had just this one opportunity to prove themselves.
They were playing a Hellgate team that had a handful of seniors as well, though more seasoned. Some of the Knights were appearing in their fourth state tournament, and for many, this was their second straight trip to the final.
Perhaps most daunting: Hellgate looked unbeatable in its first two games at the tournament. In their two wins, the Knights shot 62% and 55% from the floor, prompting co-head coach Brady Henthorn to admit his 22-win team was peaking at the right time.
The Falcons didn’t flinch, though. Nor did Montague expect them to. He’s known Berry, who topped 1,000 career points this season and is bound for the University of New Mexico, her entire life. And he was no stranger to a lot of the other players when he took over the Falcons for the 2019-20 season.
He’s known Cami Harris, who can “shoot it from the parking lot.” He’s known MG Spotted Bear, “an absolute nightmare defensively.” And most recently, he’s come to know “the missing piece,” state-tournament MVP Breanna Williams, a 6-foot-2 sophomore post who scored 25 points by taking it right at Hellgate’s 6-7 junior Alex Covill and who is already on the radar of NCAA Division I programs.
Talented, yes. But there was more.
“Those girls all have unique intangibles, and you can’t measure some of those things,” Montague said. “You just can’t measure resiliency and determination.”
The Falcons certainly measured up this season, though it’s been a pretty quiet celebration so far. They just happened to win the school’s first-ever state championship on the Saturday night before spring break, so the team’s players and coaches haven’t had a chance to get together to acknowledge their accomplishment.
Montague said a lunch is planned next Tuesday in his classroom at Skyview and the team will gather again that evening.
And, at some point, 2022 will be affixed to that blank banner.
That’ll be the final scene in what was a dream season, in more ways than one.
“They’re just a coach’s dream, just unbelievable kids,” Montague said. “I call them my cast of characters. Every one of them is just so fun in their own way and they just get along.
“One thing about this team, we had zero drama. Zero drama from any of the kids, and that doesn’t happen often. We always talked about no bogeyman, you know, no bogeyman in our locker room. And we had no bogeyman on this team, so that was pretty cool.”
