MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate girls stormed the basketball court to celebrate when they knocked off then-No. 1 Helena High in the divisional semifinals in March.
The young-but-maturing Knights had more of a businesslike celebration in their first game against the three-time defending state champs since then, a 49-37 conference-opening win Thursday that helps to continue to legitimize Hellgate as a Class AA power.
The newly minted No. 1 Knights improved to 5-0, their best start since opening 16-0 in 2002-03 as they work toward fulfilling the high expectations inside and outside the program one year after they took third place in their first state appearance in 16 years.
“I think we’re being noticed,” Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn acknowledged. “But for us, we just want to go play the game. It doesn’t matter who we play; we’re just excited to go play.”
Despite the breakthrough success last year, Hellgate has had to replace its top two scorers from last season and is still a young team with eight of its 11 players being sophomores. The Knights brought back three sophomore starters in guard Addy Heaphy and forwards Bailee Sayler and Lauren Dick, who combined for 27 points in the win over Helena.
Sayler paced the Knights with 16 points despite early foul trouble that sent her to the bench, resulting in some interior passing struggles and allowing Helena to go on a 7-0 run to lead 11-9 after one quarter. Hellgate responded with a 15-2 run in the second quarter, built a 24-16 halftime advantage and upped its lead to 14 points in the second half as it took care of the ball and passed efficiently.
“We know it’s a game of runs, so we have to be poised, take care of the ball and outhustle teams,” said Henthorn, who will be doing 50 pushups at Monday’s practice because the Knights outhustled Helena. “We’re looking for the consistency still.”
Hellgate has started the same five players each game, and sophomore starter Perry Paffhausen came through with nine points against Helena. Sophomore Keke Davis, another one of the seven returning letter winners, added six points off the bench as Hellgate tries to develop more weapons.
The Knights’ win over Helena pairs nicely with their road victory over Billings West, last year’s state runner-up, in a season-opening road trip. Their next game will be another big test: a visit to No. 2 Helena Capital at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a potential preview of the Western AA final.
“Every win for us is exciting,” Henthorn said. “The girls’ energy tonight was better than we’ve had this year. I think we’re going to build on that.”
Helena, on the other hand, suffered its third loss in four games and dropped to 2-3, exceeding its loss total from last year, when it finished 22-2. The Bengals came into the season ranked No. 1 in the state and have been working to fill the void left by Jamie Pickens, a current Montana Lady Griz who was a two-time Gatorade Montana Player of the Year.
Montana Tech signee McKayla Kloker led the Bengals with 11 points as she’s stepped up after suffering a knee injury last year. Kylie Lantz added nine points off the bench for Helena, which committed 22 turnovers to Hellgate's 11.
“We can’t turn the ball over 22 times and expect to win games,” Helena coach Eric Peterson said. “We’re still trying to find our identity. It’s a process. (The Knights) have played together for a long time even though they’re young. They have good chemistry. It showed tonight.”
