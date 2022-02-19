HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins set a goal earlier this season that no team was going to beat them twice.
Saturday, in a crosstown showdown at Helena High, the Bruins made good on that promise thanks to a 44-34 win.
But turning that goal into a reality was easier said than done. This week, it meant upsetting top-ranked Missoula Hellgate, which the Bruins did on Tuesday, before winning its second crosstown matchup this season with Helena High.
Check and check.
"We all came together at the start of the year and said, 'Nobody beats us twice,'" Capital's Jada Clarkson said. "We had to beat a really good team (Tuesday) and this was another one. It feels good and it's just our team continuing to build together."
Since their 48-39 loss to Helena High last month, on their home floor, the Bruins have been a different team. They had won six out of seven and led wire-to-wire in the Jungle to make it seven out of eight.
"It shows so much growth with these players," Capital's head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said her team's win streak. "I've said it before, but they just keep coming in every day and putting in the work. They are doing everything we could ask of them and they are doing it together."
"They are just so fun to coach," she added. "And it's great to see them have this success after all of that hard work."
On Saturday, the Bruins put in work on the defensive end. After allowing 10 3-point field goals to Helena high in the first matchup, CHS was determined to take that away and did, holding the Bengals to 2-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc, as well as 27.5 percent from the field and just 0.65 points per possession.
"The defense was fantastic," Garcin-Forba said. "They stuck to the game plan. We wanted to make Avery (Kraft) take tough shots and I thought (Kathryn Emmert) did a really nice job of that. We were physical in the post and thought we did a good job of limiting their second-chance looks and being aggressive."
That aggressiveness wasn't just limited to the defense — it translated over the offense too and in particular, senior Rachel Stacey.
In the prior 15 games this season, Stacey had made a total of three 3-pointers. But in a stretch in the third quarter against Helena High, Stacey matched that total, burying three triples and scoring 11 total in the stanza as Capital took a 20-13 halftime lead and extended it to 36-25 after three quarters.
"I don't know what that was," Stacey said. "But it was a great way to end my crosstown career. That was the best game I could have asked for, but I thought our team did great too. Pulling out that win was huge for us."
And Stacey played a key role. She finished with a team-high 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and a steal. Megan Swanson added seven for the Bruins, including the first five points, three of which came on a corner trey that gave Capital an early lead it would never relinquish.
Clarkson added nine points for CHS, while Emmert managed five points, three assists and two rebounds on top of her stellar defensive effort, which helped limit Helena's Kraft to four points.
Alex Bullock was the high scorer for the Bengals and she connected on 5-of-9 attempts from the field. A five point stretch in the third by Bullock helped trim the lead to 10 and the Bengals got it to single digits on a hoop by Kim Feller in the fourth, but two buckets from Clarkson in the final five minutes allowed CHS to stall out the final minutes for the win.
"We have now beaten every (Western AA) team at least once," Stacey said. "And that is just huge for us. It feels really good knowing that we have gotten progressively better as the season has gone on."
Capital (11-5, 8-4) can finish no worse than third now in the Western AA standings and with wins this week over Butte and Sentinel this coming week, the Bruins would take over the No. 2 spot with one loss by Flathead.
Helena High (8-8, 5-7) will battle it out with Sentinel and Butte for a top-four seed in the Western AA as all three teams were separated by one game coming into the weekend.
"We just didn't execute the way that we needed to," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "We have done really good things up to this point and this is just one game. It doesn't define who you are, we just have some things that we have to learn and our goal is still to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year."
