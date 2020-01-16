HELENA -- Helena High girls basketball coach Eric Peterson was in an awfully good mood, as he smiled and joked around with the clock keeper, as well as his players in the fourth quarter of the Bengals 65-24 win over Missoula Big Sky.
Guess that will happen when your team scores 28-first quarter points as Peterson's did Thursday night in the Jungle, while turning it over only three times in the first half. Oh and it won by 41 points against a Western AA opponent, even invoking the mercy rule midway through the third quarter.
"These girls work hard," Peterson said. "And the game is supposed to be fun and we were having fun out there tonight. I think it helps when the coaches can joke around with them a little bit and we need to do that more in the tighter games as well, because the more free they are, the more fun they have and that's our ultimate goal, is to feel that way all the time."
From the outside looking in, the Bengals sure seemed to be having fun against Big Sky.
McKayla Kloker opened the game on a tear, knocking down a corner 3-pointer, her first of three makes from beyond the arc in the opening stanza as Helena roared out of the gates, scoring the first 11 points.
Can’t start better than that. McKayla Kloker buries a trey. 3-0 Bengals. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/h0LLiAXdiQ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 17, 2020
"It definitely is a spark," Kloker said of making that first shot. "And when one of us hits one, I think as a team, we start to all feel it and it was good to get that first shot in."
Kloker had nine in the opening stanza, but the Bengals also got seven points from Caroline Bullock as they built a 28-7 lead after eight minutes.
Bullock again. Everything working so far. 3-point play makes it 16-4. 4:27 1Q Helena leads. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/lH7yySQK60— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 17, 2020
"The big focus for us has been limiting turnovers," Peterson said. "And in the first half tonight, we only had three. I thought that was a big key. We took care of the ball and we were able to get good shots and make them. We have been getting good shots, we just haven't made them."
The domination continued in the second quarter and it took root on the defensive end as the Bengals held Big Sky to just two points. That allowed Helena to extend its lead to 42-9 at the half.
When they close out hard after watching you hit three 3s, this is what you can do. Kloker adds two more with blow by. 31-7. 5:35 2Q Helena dominating. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/CwfsX33QhM— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 17, 2020
In the third, Kloker splashed her fourth trey of the game, putting the Bengals in front 55-15. She would finish with a game-high 17 points on a 6-of-7 shooting effort. Elizabeth Heuiser pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Bullock added 10 points and six boards. Mariah English also added nine points off the bench.
McKayla Kloker hits 3-pointer No. 4. 55-15. That means mercy rule and running clock the rest of the way. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/vE5wYMgMxV— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 17, 2020
Big Sky, which was without its head coach, Jordan Hansen, who gave birth to twins Wednesday, got 16 points from Corbyn Sandau, including a pair of 3-pointers, one in each half. Erin Murphy also managed eight for the Eagles (0-8).
"She's healthy and she's out for a bit," JV coach Jace Sullivan, who filled in Thursday for Hansen said of the Eagles head coach. "She says that she will be out for about a week or so but we'll see about that."
The result on the floor also wasn't what the Eagles wanted, yet Sullivan was pleased that his team battled throughout.
"We didn't quit," Sullivan said. "Obviously, we have a lot of things to work on but those things will come as long as we keep our attitude right."
Helena High (4-4) will be back in action next Thursday at Helena Capital for the first of two crosstown matchups with the top-ranked Bruins. Big Sky (0-8) will also play at No. 3 Missoula Sentinel next Thursday.
"Against the top teams we have played this year, we haven't performed yet," Peterson said. "And our girls know that and they are itching to get out there and play another top-tier team in the state because we still believe that we belong in the mix. We just haven't shown it yet."
