It's always something special when crosstown rivals Helena High and Helena Capital meet and Friday night, the Bruins and Bengals will battle in girls basketball, with plenty on the line for both teams.
For Capital, the Bruins are tied for the top spot in the Western AA and still have a chance to be the division's top seed, as well as the regular-season champion for the second year in a row.
CHS, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings, will play Missoula Big Sky Saturday and if it beats the Bengals and Eagles, and Hellgate wins out, there will be a coin flip for the top seed. The regular-season title would be shared.
The Bruins, who defeated Helena High 54-40 in the first matchup in the Jungle, have won 10 straight games after losing their second game of the season to Hellgate, a team they beat by double digits just last week.
Part of the reason for Capital's winning ways has been the dominant play of Dani Bartsch, a future Lady Griz basketball player, who has averaged 19.2 points per game in her last five outings. She has also been a double-double machine and notched 23 rebounds in Saturday's win against Glacier.
She's shooting better than 50 percent from the field and over 35 percent from 3-point range in addition to averaging more than 16 points and 10 boards, as well as three steals.
"We defended her exactly the way that we wanted to," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said the first meeting against Bartsch. "She just made shots."
That mid-range jump shot has become a core part of Bartsch's game this season and is something she's developed over time.
"That's just her putting in time in the offseason," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "She just has another level of confidence that she just didn't have before."
Both Dani and her twin sister Paige have been ruthlessly efficient this season, both in terms of their shooting percentages and attacking the glass, which will be a key factor Friday night against Helena High.
"They are a handful," Dudek said. "And (Mara) McGinley is a great shooter too. You have to stay connected to her. But we are definitely going to have to manage the Bartsch twins."
The Bengals have been playing better of late too, winning consecutive games over Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Big Sky heading into crosstown.
Helena (6-6) also still has a chance to be at home for the state play-in game. If the Bengals are able to defeat Capital, they would then travel to Big Sky Monday with a chance to wrap up a home game in the postseason.
The Bengals could still get a top four seed with a loss to Capital, but would need some help.
However, the Helena offense is starting to find a groove behind the talents of Kylie Lantz, Avery Kraft and Alex Bullock, which is why as the postseason approaches, the Bengals seem to be hitting their stride.
And Lantz, a senior, is among those looking forward to one final crosstown.
"I'll miss it a lot," Lantz said. "It's just a fun rivalry between the girls of Helena. A lot of us are friends and we talk a lot. It's sad it will be my last one. I'm going to miss it. "
Tip-off time is set for 7:15 p.m.
