HELENA — If defense really does win championships, then Helena Capital may be cutting down the nets at the Class AA girls state tournament in March.
But first things first, was taking care of crosstown rival Helena High and after notching an overtime win over the Bengals last month at the Bears Den, Capital left no doubt this time around, thanks to a 51-32 win Saturday in the Jungle.
From start to finish, it was a dominant performance and no player was more impactful than Paige Bartsch, who scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked seven shots as the Bruins swept the crosstown series.
"It feels awesome," Bartsch said after the win. "We played really good as a team and we played awesome defense."
Awesome is one way to describe Capital's defensive performance, but it's hard to put into words just how good Bartsch was on the defensive end. She patrolled the paint, like she does the net in volleyball and Saturday, she essentially made it a no-fly zone for the Bengals.
"It's what I'm good at because of volleyball," Bartsch said of her shot blocking. "And it's just fun to do that."
From her sister Dani's perspective, it's fun to watch too.
"I personally love it and I know our guards love it," Dani said. "I love watching her swat people. It's amazing to watch and brings a lot of energy to our team."
During the first quarter, Paige brought Capital energy on both ends of the floor, not only blocking a shot, but grabbing two offensive rebounds and putting them back in for buckets. That, along with five points from Mashayla O'Malley helped Capital build a 13-5 lead, from which it never looked back.
"Capital did a great job tonight playing defense," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "They set the tone every quarter. We didn't score more than 10 points in any quarter and it mostly had to do with them. We didn't execute some plays, but Capital just played great tonight."
in the first meeting, the Bruins trailed Helena High by 10 entering the fourth quarter, but this time around, it was the Bruins that built a double-digit lead.
Audrey Hofer came off the bench and hit one of her two 3-pointers to put Capital in front by 12, then after two more buckets from Paige Bartsch, it was 23-9 at the 3:46 mark in the second quarter.
"We wanted to go out there with an attack mentality," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "We want them to be chasing us, so we want to go out there with that confidence. We really tried to preach that this week and I thought the girls were really focused on what we wanted to do."
The Bruins imposed their will early and often Saturday, but for a stretch in the second quarter, Helena had the momentum and cut the lead to 25-15 at half thanks to a second-quarter trey from Emily Feller.
Early in the second half, the Bengals got within eight, however, an offensive rebound and put-back from Paige got it back to 10. It also sparked a 13-1 run that was capped by a triple from her sister Dani, which put the Bruins up 20.
"We came out locked in and ready to go," Dani said. "Our coach did a great job of preparing us this week and I think we just had more intensity coming in because we wanted to prove we can be better than what we showed last time."
Another 3-ball from Hofer, as well as one from Mara McGinley, pushed the lead to 21 early in the fourth and from there, the Bruins clamped down on their way to an impressive road win.
"I thought it was pretty good," Garcin-Forba said. "I thought we played pretty well at home against (Missoula) Hellgate, too, but the girls did a really nice of being focused on what we wanted to do."
What Paige Bartsch did was dominate on both ends of the floor, something that is becoming more common, as the 6-foot-4 post starts to resemble the dominant force she's been so consistently on the volleyball court.
"We see her dominate in volleyball and we tell her we want her to continue that mentality," Garcin-Forba said. "She's growing in confidence and she's pretty tough to match up against."
Her sister Dani is quite a handful, too. Just ask Helena High which saw her score a game-high 13 points on top of grabbing nine boards.
O'Malley pitched in with eight points for Capital, while Helena High, which was limited to just 28.6 percent shooting from the field, was led by Kylie Lantz with seven. McKayla Kloker was held to just three points.
"I thought Jaymee Sheridan and McKinlee Mihelish did an outstanding job on McKayla Klokler," Garcin-Forba said. "They made sure that she didn't get anything easy. They made her work for everything."
Peterson agreed with that assessment.
"That one 3-pointer McKayla made, that was the only clean look she got all night," Peterson said. "So I have to do a better job of getting her some looks. We all have to do a better job and it starts with me."
Both Helena High (7-9, 5-7) and Capital (15-1, 11-) will be at home next Friday and Saturday against the Kalispell teams, Glacier and Flathead to close out the regular season.
