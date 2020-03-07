MISSOULA — Even when the ball wasn't in play, Paige Bartsch stole the show Saturday.
Bartsch scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in leading the Helena Capital girls basketball team to a 43-28 win over host Missoula Sentinel in the Western AA divisional title game. In between her heroics, she made time for maintenance work, leaping to knock the ball loose when it became lodged between the rim and the backboard.
The act — something rarely seen in a Montana girls prep game — drew a round of applause.
"It's funny because in practice it will happen and she just jumps right up there, so we kind of take it for granted sometimes," Capital coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of her 6-foot-4 junior center, who has committed to play volleyball at Boise State.
"She can grab rim pretty easy when she's coming off it too, so it's a good thing to have for sure because I certainly can't jump up there and get it down."
Upset-minded Sentinel (16-5) stayed with top-ranked Capital (20-1) for a half before running out of steam. The Spartans hit just 2 of 17 shots in the second half, due to a combination of fatigue and feisty man defense by the Bruins, who broke open a close game with a 9-1 run to start the third quarter.
"The girls were really dialed in the second half," Garcin-Forba said. "They did a nice job of not over-helping when we didn't need to, keeping girls in front of them and knowing what their assignments were."
Sentinel was in a good position midway through the second quarter when Capital standout and Montana Lady Griz commit Dani Bartsch was forced to leave with her third foul. Brooke Stayner immediately hit a 3-ball to give the hosts a 15-12 edge.
But Jaymee Sheridan answered with a triple for Capital, then Paige Bartsch took over. She scored two buckets that gave the Bruins a slim 19-18 halftime advantage, then scored four points early in the third frame as the visitors build a 26-18 lead.
"She did a great job of stepping up big when we needed her to," Garcin-Forba said. "I also thought Aryana (Ridlon) and Audrey (Hofer) came in and gave us crucial minutes, just being able to guard different players and fill that spot Dani (Bartsch) usually gives us."
Sentinel hit just 1 of 7 shots from the floor in the third frame as the Bruins entered the fourth with a 32-24 lead. The Spartans' shooting woes continued down the stretch, with the team missing nine of their last 10 shots.
The good news for Sentinel, who was led in scoring by Stayner with nine points, is that it will join Capital at the state tournament starting Thursday in Bozeman. Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier also punched their tickets to state.
The Bruins are the favorites to win it all.
"We're definitely turning upward, which is what we want going to state," Garcin-Forba said. "Our our first two (divisional) games weren't quite like us. This game was more like us."
