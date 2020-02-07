DRUMMOND — Klaire Kovatch’s decision to focus on the classroom led to a “Grade A” addition to the Seeley-Swan girls basketball team.
Kovatch, a junior forward, spent last winter playing club volleyball, but the trips to and from Missoula were cutting into her time to spend on academics, so she stepped away. But the track and field state champ and fall volleyball player couldn’t stay totally away from sports, so Kovatch joined the basketball team at Seeley-Swan after last playing as a freshman.
She’s been a key addition as the leading scorer and rebounder for the new-look team led by a first-time head coach who has the Blackhawks sitting atop the Western 13-C with a 13-2 record.
“I decided to come back and play because I did miss basketball and I missed this team,” Kovatch said after scoring 14 points, grabbing eight rebounds and collecting five steals, all team highs, in the Blackhawks’ 62-28 road win over Drummond (10-5) on Friday.
“I was like, ‘You know what, I see another opportunity here. I’m going to go for it, and I’m going to do my best to give them my all.’ I haven’t looked back since. I'm really glad to be out here with them.”
Kovatch didn’t start immediately in her return to the court, trying to prove she belonged in the starting lineup. It’s been hard to keep her out of it since then. She came into Friday’s game leading the Blackhawks with 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Kovatch, the team’s lone 6-footer, has added a height element to the group of speed-oriented players that includes state track and field champions Terra Bertsch, Hannah Ayers and Sariah Maughan, who is also a state cross country champ. Kovatch still fits into that aspect of their play, using the speed she had to help Seeley-Swan win the 1,600-meter relay state title in 2019 while blending in the physical ability that helped her win the state discus title in 2018 and 2019.
“We were a little concerned that we would be shorter,” Seeley-Swan coach David Cahoon said after his team used its speed to collect 24 steals against Drummond. “By the time we started the season, I said, ‘At least we’re fast, and now we’re tall and we’re long.’ She’s a huge part of what we do. She’s always fighting for rebounds. She’s got good speed. And she’s not afraid to play that background role when she needs.”
Kovatch isn’t the only new player to the Blackhawks’ starting lineup. They graduated six seniors from last year’s team and returned just one starter in Bertsch, a senior captain point guard. She scored nine points in the win over Drummond, slightly above her season average of 6.9 points, to go with a team-high five assists.
The two of them are joined by others who’ve taken on larger roles this season. Most of those players had experience on last year’s divisional-qualifying team because Seeley-Swan primarily played a 10-player rotation.
Maughan, a sophomore guard, is averaging 7.6 points. Junior guard Aspen Conley is adding six points per game. Junior forward Bethany Hoag is averaging 4.8 points but broke out with 13 against Drummond. Newcomer Emily Maughan, a freshman guard, is chipping in 5.8 points on average but went for 10 on Friday.
“I think we have seven or eight starters on that team,” Cahoon said. “They’re all willing and understanding that we can’t have seven on the floor. We don’t need the top five. Maybe if you’re the best player, you can come off the bench. That understanding and willingness to play for the team is what makes them good.”
The players have gelled together through 15 games and are finding success. The Blackhawks are scoring 53.9 points on average and giving up just 25.6, a per-game differential of plus-28.3 points.
It took some time to get to this point because they had to learn new offensive and defensive systems when Cahoon, an assistant coach the past two seasons, overhauled the style of play. On offense, that includes a style of play called "psych-out," in which Bertsch is allowed to call plays based on what she sees the defense doing instead of running pre-determined sets.
In implementing the changes, Cahoon has preached “Attitude and effort” as the team’s mantra.
“I think Dave’s super positive about everything and really encouraging,” Bertsch said. “We had a lot of players who start now who were big role players last year, so that was a big help. Just getting our confidence up the first few games was really helpful. We came together real well.”
The Blackhawks appear to have found their stride as the postseason approaches. They’re on a seven-game win streak, have won 17 consecutive conference games going back to last season and are one win away from locking up the league title.
“It’s been about two weeks now that we’ve been rolling,” Cahoon said. “They understand what the coaches and I have asked them to do. They know that they’re getting better. They know that they’re hard to beat. They’re scary. That’s what we are: We’re scary.”
The Blackhawks’ lone losses have come on the road at Hot Springs, 48-47, and Charlo, 49-30. Those Western 14-C teams are a combined 29-1 this season, with the lone loss coming when they played each other.
Seeley-Swan may have to go through those teams in the coming weeks when postseason plays begins and the Blackhawks try to make the state tournament in Missoula, a trip Kovatch would surely be excited to take.
“It’s kind of nice where we have a couple losses, so the undefeated pressure is off,” Kovatch said. “We don’t have to say, ‘Oh, look at us.’ We just have to go do our thing. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, then that’s as far as we got and we know we did our best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.