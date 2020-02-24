Ennis gave their best on Monday, but Philipsburg’s 14 fourth-quarter points kept the Prospectors’ season alive.
Philipsburg defeated the Mustangs 36-24, earning a play-in victory to secure second place at the District 12C tournament and send the Prospectors to the divisional tournament in Frenchtown this upcoming weekend.
Ennis head coach Jordan Overstreet said that the loss was a tough one to swallow for the Mustangs, but credited Philipsburg for elevating their play in a game that decided whose season would continue.
“Our girls executed the gameplan,” said Overstreet. “A few of the players for [Granite] stepped up and made big shots, they’re not typically the greatest shooters, but they stepped up and hit them in our faces. They played a great ball game.”
The Prospectors knocked down three treys all contest, and they all came in the first quarter, as senior Audrey Radtke, sophomore Reece Pitcher and freshman Rachel Ward each converted attempts from beyond-the-arc.
However, Philipsburg’s burst of threes didn’t translate to a big early lead, as Mustangs junior Jenna Snider contributed five points and junior Landri Paladichuk answered with her own three to put the game at 11-10 after one quarter.
The contest’s early scoring heat cooled, as the Prospectors’ outscored Ennis 11-7 over the second and third quarters, with nine of Philipsburg’s points in that span coming through Pitcher and junior Amelia Hill.
Prospectors head coach Brandon Piazzola commented on Hill and Pitcher’s work in the post, which was a driving force of Philipsburg’s defensive and offensive success.
“Amelia and Reece dominated the boards tonight,” Piazzola said. “That’s what we asked of them before the game. We knew if we out-rebounded [Ennis], we ought to win and the girls responded well and got it done.”
Pitcher added that she and her team had mentally prepared for a physical battle that would have a premium on rebounding.
“We knew [rebounding] was super important,” Pitcher said. “[Ennis junior] Shelby Klein is a great rebounder so it was our goal to box her out and get those rebounds.”
The Mustangs trailed by five with a single quarter to play, and came close to tying Philipsburg thanks to Shae Lovett’s back-to-back buckets and Paladichuk’s two free throws.
It was not Ennis’ evening, though, as Pitcher and Hill put in more important work on the frontcourt. Hill, Pitcher and sophomore Asha Comings knocked down their last eight free-throw attempts to lock up the win and keep the Prospectors’ season alive.
Paladichuk led the Mustangs with eight points, while Lovett contributed seven. Snider finished with five for Ennis, and freshman Tanner Inman tallied four.
Overstreet talked about the bitter nature of the loss, but that he feels good about where his team is heading.
“It stings a little bit,” Overstreet said. “Just like whenever you get beat out... The future is bright, that’s for sure. We’re going to step up, get in the gym in the offseason and hopefully have a better turnout next year.”
Philipsburg was led by Pitcher’s 14, who was followed by Hill’s 12, with six coming in the fourth quarter. Comings scored all four of her points in the final quarter as well, while Radtke and Ward’s first-quarter three-pointers were their sole baskets on the night.
Piazzola said that his team has been battling all season, which prepared them for a hard journey through the District 12C tournament.
“The team embraced [adversity],” Piazzola said. “It seems like all season, we’d get down early and the girls would battle back. It’s a resilient group that just works hard and it’s a blast to coach them. I wouldn’t trade any of them. Great team win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.