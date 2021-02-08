BILLINGS — It was a week of revenge for multiple teams in the 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings.
The tiny amount of distance between No. 2 and No. 3 in Class A got even tighter on Saturday, when Havre beat host Hardin 44-40. Havre fell to Hardin 41-38 at home on Jan. 9, and both teams have lost close games to No. 1 Billings Central. The Blue Ponies swapped spots with Hardin and are now No. 2.
The Bulldogs will host Central on Friday.
Like Havre, Billings Skyview beat the team ranked ahead of it and traded places. The Falcons handled Bozeman 59-41 on Friday, avenging a 61-56 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 9. Skyview, which will face No. 3 Billings West on Friday, moved up to No. 4.
In Class B, Missoula Loyola and Thompson Falls defeated Eureka by a combined six points last week. Loyola moved up one spot to No. 3, while Eureka and Thompson Falls each fell one place to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Eureka beat Thompson Falls 49-42 on Jan. 9.
Bigfork, which entered the Class B rankings at No. 10, will host Eureka on Thursday and play at Thompson Falls on Saturday.
Roundup moved up three spots to No. 4 in Class B thanks to its 47-35 win over then-No. 3 (now-No. 5) Malta on Saturday. A day earlier, Roundup fell 36-34 in overtime to unranked Columbus (8-4).
In Class C, No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale beat then-No. 10 Scobey 53-32 on Saturday. Harlowton-Ryegate is now No. 10, and Ennis replaced Turner at No. 9, even though Ennis suffered its first loss of the season Friday. The Mustangs fell to now-No. 4 Manhattan Christian 51-40 -- the Eagles’ closest win of the season.
Melstone, which dropped three spots to No. 6, won its first two games without Draya Wacker. The junior suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Jan. 30. She’s leading all Montana high school girls in points per game (25.1).
Poor weather forced Saturday’s Western AA game between No. 1 Missoula Hellgate and No. 2 Helena Capital to be postponed.
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (8-0)
2. Helena Capital (6-1)
3. Billings West (8-0)
4. Billings Skyview (6-2) (+1)
5. Bozeman (6-2) (-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (11-0)
2. Havre (10-2) (+1)
3. Hardin (8-2) (-1)
4. Columbia Falls (12-0)
5. Butte Central (8-1)
Class B
1. Big Timber (13-0)
2. Colstrip (11-0)
3. Missoula Loyola (10-2) (+1)
4. Roundup (10-2) (+3)
5. Malta (7-2) (-2)
6. Eureka (8-5) (-1)
7. Thompson Falls (9-2) (-1)
8. Whitehall (8-3)
9. Anaconda (6-3)
10. Bigfork (8-4) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (13-0)
2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (13-0)
3. Seeley-Swan (11-0) (+1)
4. Manhattan Christian (13-0) (+2)
5. Charlo (10-0)
6. Melstone (12-1) (-3)
7. Belt (11-1)
8. Roy-Winifred (11-2)
9. Ennis (6-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Harlowton-Ryegate (9-1) (Previously unranked)
