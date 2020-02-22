WORDEN — A dominant second half lifted the Plenty Coups girls basketball team to a 61-41 win over Harlowton-Ryegate in the District 6C title game at Huntley Project High School on Saturday night.
The Warriors won their second straight district title and their third in program history, according to coach Chelsea Not Afraid. Their first district championship happened nearly 20 years ago, when Not Afraid was a player on the team.
"Right now is one of the best moments of my life," said Plenty Coups senior Sylvi Stewart. "It feels pretty amazing to be back-to-back district champs. It may not seem like much, but it's a lot to me."
Not Afraid was not happy with her players' second-quarter performance, and she let them know in the locker room at the break.
"Oh my gosh, you don't even know how that went. I was about to lose my mind at halftime," Not Afraid said. "I was like, 'C'mon girls, what are you doing? You're letting them run their game on us. If you guys want to defend this title, you've gotta step it up and play our game. Make them play our game.'"
The Warriors responded with better defense and smarter shots in the second half, Not Afraid said. They outscored the Engineers 15-2 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the fourth.
"We just talked a lot more than the first half," Stewart said. "We were really anxious and didn't really know what to expect from Harlo. After halftime, we were like, 'Yeah, we've got this now.'"
The win came right after the Plenty Coups boys topped Bridger in thrilling fashion for the district championship.
Senior Catherine Monroy led the Warriors (18-1) with 15 points, Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds and sophomore Serena Flat Lip added 12 points. Harlowton-Ryegate (16-5) got 13 points each from Lane and fellow junior Mesa Butler.
Both teams will play in the Southern C Divisional tournament, which will run from March 4-7 in Miles City.
Plenty Coups vs. Harlowton-Ryegate
