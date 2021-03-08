SIDNEY — The Plentywood girls basketball team earned a 39-38 win over Scobey in an Eastern C Divisional challenge game Monday night.
No other details were available.
No. 10-ranked Plentywood (19-3) will face No. 5 Fort Benton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lockwood High School in the first round of the State C tournament.
Scobey finished the season with an 18-6 record.
