MISSOULA — Polson High School announced a slew of coaching hires Thursday afternoon, filling three vacant roles at the school.
The district announced Josie Lies will coach the boys soccer team, Brandie Buckless will head the girls basketball program and Morgan Zimmer will coach the swim team.
Lies has coached youth soccer in Polson, and has spent time on the board of the Polson Youth soccer Association.
“Administration and the Polson Pirate community are excited for the opportunity to have Coach Lies lead our soccer program," Polson activities director Ethan Bucarey said in a press release. "She offers a wealth of knowledge and has already established great relationships with many of our athletes and families.”
Buckless, who played high school basketball for Ronan and Whitefish, was a volunteer assistant coach in the Pirates' program. She played her college ball over in Bozeman for the Montana State women's team.
"We're looking at lots of different ways to encourage and foster the skill development of girls in Polson at all ages and really build a positive environment that produces successful female athletes both on and off the court," Buckless said in the news release.
Lastly, former Missoula AA schools swim coach Zimmer comes with a depth of experience to the Pirates with a state title on her resume as a head coach and assistant before that. She is also a former coach at the Missoula Aquatics Club.
"Having the opportunity to coach such a new program in this area holds nothing but potential for these student-athletes," Zimmer said in the release. "I’m looking forward to meeting all the swimmers and coaching them to be the best well-rounded student-athletes they can be."
—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.