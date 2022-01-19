There's no doubt that one of the most important players heading into Thursday's crosstown girls basketball game is the Helena Capital's Jada Clarkson.
Clarkson leads the Bruins in scoring with 14 points per game and has scored more points than any Capital or Helena High player that will be on the floor Thursday night in the crosstown clash at the Bears Den (7 pm).
She's also in her first year as a Capital High girls basketball player and after she and her family moved from Whitehall to Helena, a move that allowed Clarkson, who used to live in Helena when she was younger, to play for CHS, she's primed to take center stage on Thursday night in her first crosstown matchup.
"I used to live (in Helena) when I was younger and I moved at the end of sixth grade," Clarkson said. "And this year, with my dad's job we ended up moving back. My cousin played (at CHS) when she was in high school so it just sort of felt like a family connection."
In Capital, Clarkson came to a team fresh off consecutive Class AA state championships but also one that graduated its entire starting lineup from last season and most of its point production.
That's why Clarkson couldn't have come at a better time for the Bruins.
Last season, while playing with Whitehall, she proved she could score and averaged 17 points a game for the Trojans, an effort that included four 20-point outings and a career-high 34 against Anaconda. She also earned First-Team All-Conference honors in the District 5B for her efforts.
Of course, there is a big difference between Class AA and Class B. However, Clarkson hasn't needed much time to adjust as her 26 points last Saturday showed, a total that included four treys.
"She's playing with a lot of confidence," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "And her teammates have a lot of confidence in her."
Part of that confidence, according to her head coach, comes from her dedication.
"She's played a lot of basketball," Garcin-Forba said. "She plays a lot around the country and I think that has only helped her make that adjustment from Whitehall to here. She's just competitive and it's been fun to watch her continue to grow."
To put it simply, Clarkson is a scorer and whether it's from the 3-point line, attacking the basket or even the mid-range, she's found different ways to put the ball in the basket.
Now, the challenge will be doing it in a crosstown game, which Clarkson knows, from experiencing them as a spectator, can be quite different.
And looking ahead to Thursday's game, the Independent Record/406mtsports.com caught up with the Capital junior for five questions.
IR/406: What's the biggest difference between Class B and Class AA?
Clarkson: "Just the school aspect of it. It's just so much bigger and there are so many more people which is nice. There are just different groups of people you can be around and get to know and I like that."
IR/406: How about the basketball difference?
Clarkson: "I would just say it's a little more of a physical game. Just a lot stronger. It's a little bit quicker but it's just basketball. I like it here a lot better for sure."
IR/406: Do you feel like you have found that groove at this level?
Clarkson: "Yea, I think our team is really coming together. We have been working really hard and I think that crosstown will be a fun time for us to see how good we can be."
IR/406: How much are you looking forward to the crosstown game?
Clarkson: "I'm super excited. I love huge crowds and the student section is probably one of coolest things. It's just amazing to have our fellow students out here backing us up and I think it's going to be an exciting, exciting game."
IR/406: What's going to be the key for you guys to beat Helena High?
Clarkson: "I think it's gong to be communication for sure. We work on that a lot. But running the floor, shooting the well and working hard. If we do those things, we should be pretty good."
