HELENA — Katie Garcin-Forba never really thought about being a basketball coach.
She played hoops at the NAIA level and after graduating from Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington, where she spent the final two years of her college basketball career on June 11, Garcin-Forba moved to Montana on June 12, 2010.
And she never left.
“My sister lived in Montana and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Garcin-Forba said. “I thought I would move to Montana for the summer and then I got the freshmen (girls) job and then I just kept moving up.”
The Bruins current head coach spent just one season as the freshmen coach before taking the JV job at Capital. She held that post until the 2018-19 season, when she became the head coach at Capital High School.
After leading the Bruins to a 21-4 record in her first season, as well as a Western AA Divisional championship, Garcin-Forba and her squad reached new heights in 2019-20, going 22-1 and capturing the Class AA co-state championship with Billings West.
Capital advanced to the championship game before all state tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Bruins and Bears were named co-champs.
It was a season that also included a 2-0 record against crosstown rival Helena High, the Western AA regular-season title, a second straight Divisional title and a perfect record at home for good measure.
With an overall record of 43-5, two divisional championships and a state title to her credit, the Bruins are fortunate she decided to give coaching a try.
“I never envisioned being a basketball coach, even when I was a player." Garcin-Forba said. “But I guess I am kind of hooked now.”
While it’s been an unusual month or so for Garcin-Forba and her Capital team, it’s also been exciting.
To touch on all of these topics, including the Bruins recent appearance on “Sportscenter” and more, 406mtsports.com caught up with Garcin-Forba and here are the highlights.
What is was like seeing the team on ESPN:
“It was a little surreal to see our team and our seniors on ESPN. It’s a big deal and this group of seniors were very deserving to have that recognition because they didn’t get to celebrate a state championship like they normally would. For them to have that moment captured and have that for the rest of their lives is very neat.”
State tournament experience:
“The girls were so excited to play in the championship game and they were so ready for that moment. When they got the news (it was canceled), I think one of the hardest things that hit them was the fact that they had just played their last game with this team and there was a lot of disappointment in that. I think that says a lot about this group and the chemistry they had. The sadness they felt was that they had just played their last game together.”
2019-20 team’s legacy at Capital:
"This team has to rank up there. We had some great players and I think the way they came together, collectively as a team, especially as the season progressed puts them pretty high up there. This is a team that will leave a strong legacy and mark in Capital history.”
"I was disappointed. I have a lot of respect for him and I really like coaching against Eric. He has been great about being supportive and being excited for our program. He was one of the first to text me after we won our state semifinal, which is pretty cool. I wasn’t totally surprised. I know his kids are getting older and I know personally, how much time coaching can take away from your family. I haven’t had to make those sacrifices and I think it’s great that he’s going to get to watch his kids and support them in a different way. He’s a class act and it will be different not having him on the other sideline.”
Future in coaching:
“As long as I feel like I can invest the time and effort into coaching and I’m enjoying it, I will continue to do it. I have been really lucky to coach some great players and great people, so it’s been fun for me. I have a great coaching staff. My husband is a huge sports fan and loves supporting the team, so as long as it’s a fun, family thing, I will continue to coach. As long as they keep renewing my contract, I’ll keep doing it a while.”
Looking ahead to next year:
“This is a really competitive and driven group. Their competitive nature plays a factor in their success and these going-to-be seniors will want to end their careers on a high note. They know it’s going to be really competitive and it won’t be a walk in the park and I think that will lead to them putting in the extra work that’s needed in the offseason.”
On surviving the stay-at-home order:
“It’s funny, after every season, my husband and I joke about how we get reintroduced to living with each other. We are getting to spend more time and that’s great. I have a labrador-retriever, who is a co-worker. We go on a lot of walks, so it’s actually been really nice for us.”
Remembering the 2019-20 team:
“My favorite thing about this team is how fun they were. They made me, as a coach, take a step back sometimes and enjoy the moments more. They are goofy, they are great students, great teammates and lots of fun to be around. The wins were great and you hope you make a positive impact in their lives and they may never know the impact they have on us coaches, but this group was special because of who they are as people.”
