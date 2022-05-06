BUTTE — When Quinn Carter finished her playing career at Montana State University Billings, she knew exactly what she wanted to do.
“I've wanted to coach with Coach (Meg) Murphy ever since I was out of college,” Carter said.
For the past seven seasons, Carter was able to fulfill her post-graduation goal as Murphy's assistant coach on the Butte Central girls basketball team.
On Friday, it was announced she will fulfill another dream. Carter will follow Murphy, who retired in March following Central's trip to the State A tournament, as the next head coach of the Maroons.
“I’m just extremely fortunate that Butte Central has chosen me to be the next coach. It’s big shoes to fill, but I’m pleased that I have support from Butte Central to step into that role," Carter said.
Murphy's 40-year coaching legacy won't soon be forgotten at Butte Central, and Carter is uniquely suited to carry that forward under a new name.
Before Carter played in college, she was a Maroon. In 2011 as a senior playing for Coach Murphy, the Maroons beat Laurel 53-41 in the State A girls title game for Central's first championship since 1982.
That's a decade of direct tutelage from Murphy.
“I feel her lessons and the environment that Meg created for the Lady Maroon program has been really instilled in me," Carter said. "I feel very prepared, through everything I’ve gained through Meg, to continue what Meg has developed at Butte Central.”
Murphy said that not all accomplished players make good coaches, but Carter's competitiveness and attention to detail will lead her to success.
“I think what sets Quinn aside is that she loves the game of basketball," Murphy said. "She studies it. She knows it inside and out.
"I think she'll do a tremendous job."
Carter said much of what made Central successful under Murphy will remain the same. Specifically, Carter wants to maximize each player's potential — regardless of size, talent or experience — just like Murphy did for years.
“She gets more out of girls than a lot of people think they’re capable of," Carter said of Murphy.
It's more than just pushing players in practice that helps them reach their potential. It's getting them to believe in something that's bigger than themselves, Carter said, that creates the work ethic and togetherness Murphy sought.
It demands a lot from the coach, too.
“I think as a coach, showing up in that way for them, being as committed as you want them to be," Carter said.
Carter and Murphy will differ in at least one way, a distinction based on a Montana High School Association decision that lines up with the Maroons coaching change.
A 35-second shot clock will tick over all Montana high school basketball courts starting in the 2022-23 season, Carter's first as Central's head coach. Carter supports the addition of a shot clock and said it will inherently change how basketball is coached in the state.
“Strategically there’s going to be a lot of learning for players, and for all of us coaches too,” Carter said. “I’ve played with one, I’ve never coached with one. That’ll be a learning curve for me also.”
Carter, whose maiden name is Peoples, will also continue a familial coaching tree at Central.
Her father, Don Peoples Jr. is the Maroons head football coach and her uncle Doug Peoples is an assistant on the football team. Her uncle Kevin Peoples is a defensive line coach at the University of Missouri.
The Peoples name, put in lights during the Maroons boys run to a State A title this year, has been a constant at Butte Central.
“Growing up in the Butte Central community has shaped me to who I am today,” Carter said. “I think everything I’ve been able to be exposed to in my life through basketball has stemmed from the lessons and the platform that Butte Central gave me.”
Carter's long-standing ties and familiarity with the program were valued by administration.
“Butte Central is incredibly lucky to have someone like Quinn who is so passionate and knowledgeable leading the Lady Maroon Basketball Program,” Butte Central activities director Chad Petersen said in a release.
Murphy began her Maroons coaching career with the freshman girls team in 1984 and coached every year though 2021-22 except for 1988, when she moved to Missoula to start a family. In 1989 she was offered the varsity girls coaching gig and returned to Butte.
“The coach I am today has been without a doubt created by her,” Carter said. “Everything I know is from Meg, and I’m just super grateful that I was able to play for and coach alongside Meg."
And if she ever needs anything Carter said she can always give Murphy a call.
“I’ll have her in my back pocket when I need her,” Carter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.