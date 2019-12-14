BILLINGS — The Billings Central girls basketball team got payback in more than one way Saturday.

A dominant second half led to a 59-46 home win for the Rams over Havre, the two-time defending Class A champion. Balanced scoring helped Central (2-0) overcome a strong night from Havre senior Kyndall Keller.

The Blue Ponies (1-1) could make the case that they, not Central, were looking for revenge on Saturday. Their only loss last season came against the Rams, 44-42 on Feb. 23 in the Eastern A divisional title game.

Havre nearly opened last season with a loss to Central, but it prevailed 63-59 in overtime.

A rubber match fell painfully short for Central, which lost to Hardin 44-43 in the state semifinals. Havre beat the Bulldogs 42-36 for its second straight title.

Central sophomore Mya Hansen has a slightly different relationship with Havre than her teammates. Hansen, a Montana commit, played for Laurel last season, and the Locomotives lost to the Ponies 52-41 in the state semis.

“Any game with them is a tough game,” Hansen said of Havre. “You always want a little bit of redemption, that’s for sure.

“I always come out with the mindset that I’m gonna win.”

Hansen and her new teammates all know how it feels to fall one game short of the title game, and they’re laser-focused on getting there this season. That championship readiness was on full display Saturday night.

Central led 23-19 at halftime and opened the third quarter on a 14-1 run to go ahead by 17.

“The third quarter wins games. That’s what our coach (Jetton Ailes) tells us,” said Central sophomore Solei Elletson.

Keller went on a personal 9-0 run to keep the game within reach, and the Ponies trailed 41-35 going into the final quarter. A Keller 3 cut Havre’s deficit to 44-41, but the Rams pulled away with an 11-0 run.

Saturday’s loss is the Ponies’ largest since they fell to Columbia Falls 55-42 in the 2017 State A semifinals, per MaxPreps.com. That was 54 games ago.

Keller, also a Lady Griz commit, led all players with 25 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Her teammates combined to score nine points after the first quarter.

“Credit to Billings Central. I thought they played just fantastic,” said Havre coach Dustin Kraske. “We didn’t play with as much enthusiasm as I thought we should’ve.”

Elletson led Central with 15 points, followed by senior Olivia Moten-Schell with 13, junior Isabelle Erickson with 12, Hansen with 10 and sophomore Maria Stewart with nine. Moten-Schell also dominated the glass and blocked several shots.

“I was as impressed with Moten-Schell as I’ve ever been,” Kraske said. “She just rebounded one-on-one so well. We had a tough time checking her off the boards.

“I was just totally impressed with how she played.”

