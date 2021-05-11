MILES CITY — Veteran coach Randy Robinson has been hired to lead the girls basketball program at Custer County District High School in Miles City.
The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday morning. Robinson succeeds Abbie Reynolds, who resigned in March.
Robinson has coached basketball since 2010 the release noted and had previous stops at Whitehall, the University of Montana-Western, Red Lodge, Roundup and Huntley Project. He has an overall record of 251-211.
In late March 2020, Robinson stepped down after two seasons coaching the Huntley Project boys basketball team, tiring of commuting from Hardin, where he lived and worked, to Worden for practice. He guided the Red Devils to a 31-16 record, including 19-4 in his final season.
Robinson will teach business education at CCDHS and plans to live in Miles City, according to CCDHS activities director Kyle Dunfee.
"I am excited to welcome him to the CCDHS family and the community of Miles City," Dunfee wrote in the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.