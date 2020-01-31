BILLINGS — Before this girls basketball season, Mackenzie Rask knew little about the Billings West-Billings Senior rivalry. She’s learned that the games can be intense, and she plays well in that environment.
Two weeks after helping West earn a comeback overtime victory at Senior, Rask starred again in a 60-47 home win on Friday night. The transfer from Miles City led all players with 16 points, helping the No. 4-ranked Golden Bears improve to 8-3 overall and 5-0 in the Eastern AA.
"When she's in a rhythm shooting, we just get the hell out of her way," said West coach Charlie Johnson. "She's a great zone buster."
Rask drained as many 3-pointers (four) as the rest of the players combined Friday at the Golden Dome. The senior was surprised by how many open looks she got.
On Jan. 17, Rask scored a game-high 20 points on six 3s against the Broncs. The Bears trailed by 17 points in the third quarter and needed a Laiten Lantis buzzer-beater to send that game into overtime. West outscored Senior 12-0 in the extra period and won 71-59.
Rask needed a handful of games to adjust to the Class AA level. Things began to click right around the first Senior game, she said, thanks largely to more confidence in her shot.
"Early on, she tried to force a couple shots or force a couple things defensively," Johnson said. "Now, she's kind of settling in, and you can see it just by some of her outputs, not just in scoring but moving the ball and defensively, getting steals and assists."
Rask figured the Broncs would key in on her during Friday’s game, and they definitely didn’t ignore her. But Rask is good enough to spoil any game plan, especially because she’s surrounded by talented players such as Montana signee Willa Albrecht and her twin sister Maddie Albrecht.
West poked holes in Senior’s zone, and Rask took advantage. She went on a personal 8-1 run from the late first quarter to the early second, turning a 10-7 deficit into a 15-11 lead, which the Bears never surrendered.
“It’s a lot easier said than done when you’re keying on Mackenzie Rask,” said Senior coach Connor Silliker. “They have two Albrecht sisters that are pretty good, too.”
