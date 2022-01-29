ARLEE — Hayley Voegele wanted to make sure the Charlo girls basketball program stayed in good hands, so she eventually decided to step up as the next head coach of her alma mater after being asked.
Voegele took over this season for iconic coach Bret Thompson, a Superior native who coached Charlo for 35 years after he graduated from Montana Western in 1986. He led the Vikings to their lone state title, in 2003, and reached 600 career wins in 2020.
“I was very hesitant because that is a big position to want to do, especially behind someone like that,” Voegele said Friday after her Class C ninth-ranked Vikings improved to 13-1 with a 42-22 win at Arlee. “But I also didn’t want someone that didn’t understand what the legacy meant to come in and take over.”
Voegele played for Thompson for three seasons, culminating with a State C runner-up finish as a senior in 2007. That had been Charlo’s last trip to state until Thompson’s final three teams qualified in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
After Charlo, Voegele went on to play at Montana-Western in Dillon. She coached the Class B St. Ignatius girls as a student-teacher in 2014 and spent the next two seasons leading the Class A Belgrade girls before resigning.
She moved to Charlo to teach and focus on raising her newborns, so she didn’t coach alongside Thompson the past few years. Her assistant coach, Shianne Harris, did, and they both bring lessons from him.
“It was super sad and scary for the town of Charlo when he left,” Voegele said. “It’s like, ‘Who’s going to fill that iconic role?’ And nobody’s going to. A lot of people are like, ‘Those are big shoes to fill,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not even what it’s about.’
“It was just so hard to not see him here anymore in the gym with the girls. It was such a comfort for the last how ever many years for the town of Charlo. That was really sad for the whole community, not just the girls that didn’t get to have him this year.”
Voegele got the chance to play for Thompson as a sophomore when her family moved from eastern Montana after the 2003-04 school year. She grew up in a basketball family as her father, Bryan Carr, coached basketball and track across 30 years at Savage and Richey.
Voegele learned valuable lessons growing up in the gym while her father coached her three older sisters and coached her during her freshman season. She later learned from Thompson about the demands of perfection and placing the team above the individual.
“I think for sure every single team Thompson had you saw any girl that stepped on the floor gave 110% for him regardless of their talent,” she said. “I think that’s something that he’s amazing at. That started from all the time he spent with us in the summers to hauling us around the state to getting us in tournaments. I think the dedication outside of the season that he had is what made them play so hard for him.”
That’s something Voegele wants to make sure remains in Charlo. It would take some time with this group because she was new to the girls and many on the team hadn’t played together before because Charlo graduated three starters from last season.
The Vikings have meshed well enough to get off to a 13-1 start while averaging 47.3 points and allowing 25.3 points. Their only loss came to Class B St. Ignatius on Dec. 10, providing an early-season teaching moment and taking off their backs the pressure of going into the postseason undefeated, which the past couple teams dealt with before coming up short at state.
Charlo owns a non-conference win over an 8-3 Philipsburg team and a conference win over Superior, which is 6-1 in league play. They’ll rematch Superior on Feb. 5 with the 14-C title likely on the line and will close the regular season against undefeated Seeley-Swan on Feb. 11.
“I appreciate how hard they’ve been working this year,” Voegele said. “They’ve bought into the offense, bought into their roles. We went from 14 turnovers at the half in our season opener to just one the other night against Superior.
"They’re understanding how important taking care of the ball is, understanding clock management, understanding not reaching, not fouling, those things. The extra time we’ve put in has been amazing.”
