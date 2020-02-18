LAUREL — Having essentially grown up in the Laurel High School gym, Mya Hansen felt right at home Tuesday night despite wearing the black-and-green road uniform of Billings Central.

Hansen played her freshman season at Laurel before transferring to Central prior to this school year. But even she was a varsity player, Hansen would accompany her father, Pat, who was coaching the Laurel boys at the time, to his practices.

She’d sit and observe, waiting for a chance to put up a few shots when a hoop opened up. So maybe it should be no surprise that she had a game-high 22 points in her first appearance in her old haunts as she helped the No. 2 Rams beat her former teammates, 64-34.

“Oh, man, it kind of brought back some memories being in here,” Mya Hansen said. “It was a little weird.”

“I’m familiar with the baskets in here, I mean, I shot a lot of baskets in here,” she went on, briefly looking around the gym.

The game marked the regular-season finale for both teams, and it was a far cry from the grind when the teams met two weeks ago at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Both teams struggled through three quarters where it was tied 33-33 before the Rams pulled away for a 17-point win.

This time it was pretty much all Rams. Hansen had eight points before 2½ minutes were up, and Central had an 11-0 lead. Laurel got the deficit down to five points by the end of the first, but a 10-1 Rams’ run to start the second showed Central was playing a different game this time around.

“Sometimes, I think we forget that these are just kids still, and we ask a lot of them,” Central coach Jetton Ailes said in comparing the play between the first and second meetings of the Southeast A rivals. “Sometimes you just get caught up in the moment a little bit.

“But the approach tonight was great with these kids and we had, all around, kids stepping up in the right spots. There was just a different approach and a better focus tonight.”

Sammi Spitzer scored 14 points to lead Laurel, which finished the regular season 12-6, though none of their losses have come to an unranked team. Laurel lost twice to Billings Central, twice to No. 1 Hardin, once to No. 3 Havre, and once to Columbus, which is ranked No. 7 in Class B.

Olivia-Moten Schell added 12 points and Solei Elletson had 11 for the Rams (16-2). Since back-to-back losses to Hardin and Billings West, No. 4 in Class AA, the Rams have won six in a row. They and the Locomotives will now await the Eastern A divisional, which starts Feb. 26 at Metra.

“Whenever you close your regular season out on a high note it’s a great opportunity,” Ailes said. “But we talked to these girls a lot about the season’s a book and you can write the ending.

“We finished Chapter 1 and now we’re on to Chapter 2 a little bit.”

