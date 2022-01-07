MISSOULA — First-year Missoula Sentinel girls basketball coach Sarah Pfeifer knew the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack were going to run and press Friday night, and she made sure her team was ready for it.
The Spartans worked on staying under control, which is a challenge at times for a speedy team full of track stars like Class AA state champ — and Montana Grizzlies track and field signee — Brooke Stayner.
The hosting Spartans and visiting Wolfpack traded scoring runs and big shots all game in a fast-paced showing that looked more like a track meet at times. The Spartans had the last run though, as they went on a 13-0 burst on the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter to propel themselves to a 53-49 win at home at Sentinel High.
"I knew it was going to be fast paced because if there is one thing to describe Glacier, it's that they run," Pfeifer said. "They run and they press. We'd been working on staying under control and not giving into that chaos. For the most part I thought that we did OK at it. We had a spurt there where we lost it for a second.
"I was proud of their toughness and keeping their heads in the game and not getting down on some of those — especially that run at the beginning of the game we kinda dug ourselves a hole," she added.
The Spartans took their third win in a row and improve to 3-2 overall while the Wolfpack fall to 3-2 as their three-game win streak was came to a halt Friday night in a Western AA clash.
That opening run by the Wolfpack that Pfeifer alluded to came early in the first, right after the Spartans had opened a 6-2 lead early. Glacier rattled off seven straight and had the momentum before Stayner hit teammate Lilly Allen for a bucket inside to make it 9-8 Glacier.
The Wolfpack built on that lead though to take a 16-10 advantage into the second. The lead grew to 19-12, but the Spartans had an answer. Sparked by quick play, timely steals and heads-up passing by Stayner, the Spartans rallied to take a 27-23 lead into halftime.
The first went to Glacier, but the Spartans owned the second. But, in a game of scoring run after scoring run, the Wolfpack answered pack in the third with a 9-0 burst to take a 34-27 lead by the 6:27 mark fueled by a 3-ball off the hands of Bethany Sorensen.
But, you guessed it, the Spartans had another answer. Stayner canned a triple after her teammate Emily McElmurry converted an And-1 to cut the deficit down to 34-33.
The Spartans kept rallying to eventually lead 40-38, but a buzzer-beating trey by Sorensen sent the Wolfpack into the fourth back up. The Wolfpack kept the momentum rolling from the big shot and took a 44-43 lead in the fourth with 5:49 left.
The Spartans had one more answer though.
Stayner and Olivia Huntsinger combined for a steal that led to a bucket for McElmurry and a one-point lead to ignite the final run. The Wolfpack nearly made a comeback, due to some misses at the charity line by the Spartans but missed 3-pointer and timely steals sealed it for Sentinel.
"We knew it was going to be a dogfight from the beginning, super aggressive and was going to be physical," Stayner said. "And it has always been that way between Glacier and us so it is always fun to get them down here. Glad they got here safe."
Stayner finished with 14 points and she dished out six assists. Huntsinger finished with 10 and McElmurry scored 12 as the trio led the Spartans. The Wolfpack were led by 16 points and a trio of treys by Sorensen. Sidney Gulick added nine with one made 3-pointer and Kiera Sullivan scored eight with a trey of her own.
