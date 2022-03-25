Eureka girls basketball coach Ryan Holder has stepped down after five seasons in which he led the program to heights not seen in quite some time in the small, extreme northwest Montana town.
Under Holder, the Lions qualified for state for the third time in program history, won a game at state for just the second time, secured the school's second divisional tournament title, captured three conference crowns, accrued a 77-38 record and produced five all-state players.
Eureka's rise to basketball success under Holder came in part because of the amount of work the team put in over the summer. Right now, that's not something he's going to be able to give the girls.
"At this time, I have other personal and professional goals that I would like to attain," the Eureka grad said. "I do not believe I have the time or energy needed to provide the program with the commitment that the girls deserve."
Arguably the biggest on-court achievement was the Lions qualifying for the 2021 State B girls basketball tournament. It was their first trip to state since March 2006 and just their third trip to state, with the other one coming in 1989.
The Lions went 1-2 at the 2021 state tournament. The overtime victory in a loser-out game against Fairfield was just their second win at state and their first since Eureka beat Simms in a loser-out game in December 1989.
"As I look back on my 5 years here, I am proud of many things we have accomplished as a program," Holder said. "There have been many thrilling wins and moments that I will be able to share with my athletes and coaches for a long time to come. Memories that I will not soon forget and which I am sure will fuel my fire to come back to coach basketball at some point in the future."
In 2021, Eureka also captured the Western B divisional title on its home court. It was the second divisional crown for either the boys or girls basketball programs, with the girls winning the only other one in 1989. They won their second straight divisional title this year with a third-place finish, one spot short of qualifying for state.
The Lions went 18-7 in 2021, their most wins in a season under Holder, and were 66-28 (.702) over his final four seasons. They won regular-season Western 7-B conference titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
"He has reshaped our girls basketball team," Eureka athletic director Brendan Miller said. "From hardly ever winning a game at divisionals to back-to-back trophies, including our first divisional championship since 1989, we can't thank him enough for the time and energy he put into the girls, making them better players and better people."
For Holder, the relationships he built were just as important as the wins. He coached five all-state girls: Kyla Bohne and Katie Schmidt in 2021, Maggie Graves in 2020 and 2019, and Sienna Utter in 2019.
"I am extremely proud of the work we put in together and the relationships that were created over my time here as a head coach," Holder said. "I have been fortunate to coach with some of the best people and coaches I could have hoped for. From them I learned many values that I will carry with me into my future coaching and professional career."
Eureka will open its search for a new head coach on Monday, Miller said. He's aiming to hire the next head coach by the end of April.
