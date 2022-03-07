BOZEMAN — The Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Ekalaka girls basketball teams won challenge games Monday night to secure berths at the Class C state tournament starting Thursday in Great Falls.
Paige Wasson scored 20 points as North Country came back from a three-point halftime deficit to trip Scobey 43-36 in an Eastern C divisional game. The Mavericks outscored the Spartans 18-7 in the third quarter for an eight-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
Carrie Taylor scored 12 points to lead Scobey.
Also Monday, Heidi LaBree led the way again with 21 points and Codi Melton chipped in with eight as Ekalaka eliminated Jordan 42-34 in a Southern C challenge game.
The Bulldogs trailed 15-12 at halftime but flipped the script with a 12-5 third quarter to take a four-point lead. Ekalaka won the fourth quarter 18-14.
Lindsay Lawrence scored 15 points in the Mustangs' final game.
