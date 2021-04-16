SACO — Kaitlyn McColly and Kia Wasson, who helped Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale to a second-place finish at the Class C girls basketball state tournament last month, have chosen their schools for college basketball.
McColly, a 5-foot-9 guard from Hinsdale who averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 assists for the Mavericks (26-1), has signed with Williston State in North Dakota, per KLTZ Radio in Glasgow. The station also reported Wasson, from Whitewater, has signed with Montana Tech after putting up similar scoring numbers for a balanced team.
McColly was a two-time all-state selection and four-time all-conference pick. Wasson was all-state this past season as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.