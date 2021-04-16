SACO — Kaitlyn McColly and Kia Wasson, who helped Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale to a second-place finish at the Class C girls basketball state tournament last month, have chosen their schools for college basketball.

McColly, a 5-foot-9 guard from Hinsdale who averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 assists for the Mavericks (26-1), has signed with Williston State in North Dakota, per KLTZ Radio in Glasgow. The station also reported Wasson, from Whitewater, has signed with Montana Tech after putting up similar scoring numbers for a balanced team.

McColly was a two-time all-state selection and four-time all-conference pick. Wasson was all-state this past season as well.

