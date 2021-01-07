HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball team didn't do anything special Thursday night at the Bears Den against Butte High.
But the Bruins did what we have come to expect over the last year and that's dominate the competition.
CHS had an average margin of victory in 16 points a season ago and after a 71-37 shellacking of Butte, the Bruins don't appear ready to slow down anytime soon.
"I think once we got the first-game jitters out and just relaxed, I thought we did a great job," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "I really liked our tempo and that was something we wanted to improve from last year and I thought the girls did a great job of that."
The Bruins certainly did that in the first half as they scored 1.23 points per possession, while holding Butte to just 0.48. Capital got 3-pointers from Mara McGinley, who made five on the night and also one from Dani Bartsch as they built a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-12 lead at the break after outscoring the Bulldogs 17-4 in the second stanza.
"I loved our defensive intensity," Garcin-Forba said. "I loved how we were switching out of our man and our zone; we were aggressive and I thought they played really well on the defensive end."
Capital dominated on the boards early and used its defense to create easy buckets for Bartsch, who was 5-of-7 in the first half with 12 points and six rebounds.
In the second half though, another senior, McGinley took over.
Last season, McGinley was third in the Class AA girls basketball in 3-point field goals and she appears set to make a run at the top spot in 2021 after drilling five Thursday, including four in the second half.
"We were more patient in our offense," Garcin-Forba said of the second half. "We were able to get some really good shots for Mara and you know, the more we share the ball, the harder we are to defend."
Butte high started the game with the first bucket but struggled to score for the rest of the opening half and actually scored more in the third and fourth quarters than it did in the first two combined.
Ashley Olson was the high scorer for the Bulldogs as she wound up with a team-high 11 points, all of them coming in the second half. McCaul McCarthy had eight points and a trey, while Tylar Clary also added eight points.
On the Capital side of things, three players reached double figures as Paige and and Dani Bartsch combined for 37 points. Paige led all scorers in the game with 19. She also contributed with six blocks and four boards.
Dani Bartsch was right behind her sister with 18 points, as well as a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jaymee Sheridan also pitched in with two points, four assists and three rebounds, while not turning the ball over once at point guard.
The Bruins (1-0) will travel to Missoula Saturday to play the one team that beat them in 2019-20 and that's Missoula Hellgate which returns its entire starting lineup from a team that made the state semifinals. Tip-off time is set for 4:30 p.m. Butte (0-1) will host Helena High at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.