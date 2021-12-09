Class AA overview

2020-21 girls championship: Helena Capital 33, Missoula Hellgate 31

2020-21 girls third-place: Billings West 59, Billings Skyview 29

2020-21 boys championship: Billings Skyview 62, Great Falls 60

2020-21 boys third-place: Missoula Sentinel 61, Helena Capital 52

2021-22 state tournament: March 10-12, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings

Etc.: Among last year's top four boys teams, Skyview, Great Falls and Sentinel lost several key pieces to graduation. Capital had the youngest roster, and among the returners is Brayden Koch, who averaged 18.7 points per game, third-best in AA. In fact, many of last year's top statistical players return: Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp led the state in rebounding (9.4 per game); Great Falls' Cale Gundlach (13 of 24) and Reed Harris (10 of 22) ranked 1 and 2 in 3-point percentage among players with at least 10 makes; Flathead's Joston Cripe was first in assists (5.33 per game); and fifth in steals (2.53) and sixth in scoring (15.5 ppg), though he's out until after the break with a knee injury. On the girls' side, defending state-champion Capital is still highly thought of despite the graduation of the Bartsch twins. Still, many point to Hellgate, which didn't have any seniors last season, and Billings West (two graduated seniors) as the teams to beat. Skyview's Brooke Berry (16.4 ppg, tops in AA) and MG Spotted Bear (3.47 steals per game, also No. 1) are among the returning statistical leaders, as are West's Sydney Pierce (23 for 51) and Layla Baumann (24 for 54), the top two 3-point shooters percentage-wise.