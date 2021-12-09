BILLINGS — Steady as she goes might define Allie Cummings’ basketball ascension. In no way, however, does that describe the rapid-fire pace in which she talks about the sport and where it’s taking her.
And, she hopes, where it will take her and the rest of the Billings Senior Broncs this year.
For now, though, a week before the Broncs were to tip off the season in Missoula (which will be Friday), Cummings raved about a variety of basketball topics following a practice. As if her enthusiasm wasn’t given away by the smile that appeared constantly for the length of a 20-minute conversation, the number of times she nearly ran out of breath just from her animated talking did the trick.
“I just love basketball,” she said multiple times, explaining her zeal. “It makes me so happy.”
She loves the game so much, she’s eager to share it with others, as well. Cummings held a free camp in the fall in an attempt to raise money to help underprivileged youth pay fees for Upward Basketball — a youth program she credits with fostering her appreciation of the sport — and other opportunities.
Cummings is in the early planning stages of possibly doing another free camp over Christmas break and hopes to make such events an annual thing.
Though an active basketball camper herself as a youngster, Cummings wasn’t one of those players who burst upon the scene as a freshman and whose future was pre-ordained. Her journey, which has landed her a scholarship at NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego, has been one of consistent progress.
She didn’t make varsity until her sophomore season and, in 17 games that year, averaged 3.0 points while shooting just 27% from the field.
Cummings, a 5-foot-8 guard, responded in her first starting role last season. She averaged a team-high 11.9 points per game and shot 41% from the 3-point line, making 25 of 61 attempts. She also averaged 2.8 steals and 4.9 rebounds and was an academic all-state player with a 4.0 GPA.
She's put in the work, and to coach Connor Silliker, whose third season with the program coincides with Cummings' varsity timeline, her impact goes beyond the numbers.
“A lot of the things that I appreciate about Allie aren’t even things that show up in the stat sheet,” he said. “The reason I love having Allie in our program is because I can use her as a prime example of that to my younger athletes. The way she rotates defensively … she’s never somebody you have to get on about playing defense with high intensity and with an elevated energy level.
“She’s just somebody that’s got a continuous motor and she’s got a never-die, never-quit attitude. That’s somebody that obviously, as a competitor, every coach wants that type of kid on their team.”
It’s that continuous motor that helped get Cummings to Point Loma. As late as this summer, Cummings had no idea where she would play college basketball. Her only thought was to get to the best place possible.
What ensued was a spring and summer hoops tour, basically, that began in March and lasted until August. She’d already given up playing softball for the Broncs to concentrate on basketball, and even before last school year ended she and sister Lauren (a junior for the Broncs) and their father, Kristopher, hit the road.
The Cummings sisters played in AAU tournaments and attended multiple camps, at one point spending three consecutive weeks away from home, starting with a June 26 trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, for a three-day tournament at Black Hills State. Then it was off to San Diego to tour San Diego Christian and Point Loma, and after three days there, the trio caught a July 4th flight to Boise for a four-day showcase tournament in Idaho. Next came two days in Spokane before returning to Billings on July 12 so Allie could take the ACT test and also participate in the July 19 MSU Elite Camp.
They were back on the plane on July 20 to Orange County, California, for four days at the Summer Swoosh Championships and another day at the Concordia University Irvine Elite Camp. On July 28, Allie, Lauren and Kristopher flew cross country to Tampa, Florida, and it was there, on Aug. 1, that Allie committed to Point Loma. With the commitment, the group canceled the remainder of their camp itinerary and took a break to relax with extended family in Michigan.
Point Loma plays in the PacWest Conference (formerly the home of MSU Billings), meaning trips to Hawaii are included. Cummings said the Pacific Ocean will be about a five-minute walk from her dorm room and that athletes sometimes lift weights outside with an ocean view.
Talk about breathless.
“I hardly got to see my friends (in the summer), which was hard,” Cummings said. “But I knew what I wanted for my future and that was to play basketball. So I was determined to find where I wanted to go.”
There’s one other thing Cummings is determined to do: Help the Broncs return to the state tournament. Senior was one win from advancing to state two years ago, but the Broncs lost a Saturday-morning elimination game in overtime to Billings Skyview in the Eastern AA Divisional.
Last year, after finishing fourth in the Eastern AA with an 8-6 record, the Broncs lost again in OT in an elimination game, a one-and-done loss to Great Falls as Class AA reverted to the playoff format because of COVID protocols.
Senior hasn’t won a state-tournament game since the 2016-17 season and hasn’t reached the semifinals since 2006-07. Just like her never-ending energy, Cummings has an endless supply of optimism, as well.
“Our goal is not only to make it to state, but to even win state,” she said. “It’d be fun to make it to state, but we want to excel past state just because the Senior High girls have never won state. So to see our names up there would be pretty cool.”
Yes, a championship banner would be about as cool as an ocean breeze to the Broncs.
