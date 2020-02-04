The 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings didn’t change much, thanks to impressive wins from some of the top dogs.
One of the biggest changes involved Scobey, which prevailed 45-42 at then-No. 6 Westby-Grenora on Friday. The Spartans, who have won 13 straight games since their season-opening home loss to Westby-Grenora, entered this week’s Class C rankings at No. 9.
Class AA No. 2 Missoula Hellgate beat No. 3 Sentinel 56-51 in overtime on Friday, and its schedule doesn’t let up. The Knights will host top-ranked Helena Capital this Friday. Great Falls, the No. 5 team in Class AA, will host No. 4 Billings West the same day.
Big Timber remained at No. 2 in the Class B rankings but made a strong case to unseat top-ranked Missoula Loyola. The Sheepherders earned road wins over No. 9 Columbus on Thursday (49-40) and then-No. 4 Whitehall on Friday (74-48).
Forsyth, which is No. 4 in Class B, will host No. 6 Colstrip on Thursday, and No. 3 Harlem will play at No. 7 Glasgow the same day.
Thompson Falls moved into the Class B rankings at No. 8.
Records are through Feb. 3
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (11-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (10-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (9-2)
4. Billings West (8-3)
5. Great Falls (8-3)
Class A
1. Hardin (13-1)
2. Billings Central (11-2)
3. Havre (13-1)
4. Browning (11-2)
5. Columbia Falls (12-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (14-0)
2. Big Timber (14-0)
3. Harlem (13-1)
4. Forsyth (12-2) (+1)
5. St. Labre (12-2) (+1)
6. Colstrip (11-3) (+1)
7. Glasgow (11-4) (+1)
8. Thompson Falls (12-2) (Previously unranked)
9. Columbus (9-5)
10. Malta (9-5)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (14-0)
2. Belt (13-1)
3. Roy-Winifred (13-1)
4. Charlo (15-0)
5. Melstone (14-0)
6. Hot Springs (12-1) (+1)
7. Plenty Coups (12-1) (+1)
8. Westby-Grenora (13-1) (-2)
9. Scobey (13-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Manhattan Christian (12-2) (-1)
