Kortney Nelson, pictured against against Roy-Winifred in March 2019, helped Scobey beat Westby-Grenora and move into the 406mtsports.com Class C girls basketball rankings.

 DEAN HENDRICKSON, for 406mtsports.com

The 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings didn’t change much, thanks to impressive wins from some of the top dogs.

One of the biggest changes involved Scobey, which prevailed 45-42 at then-No. 6 Westby-Grenora on Friday. The Spartans, who have won 13 straight games since their season-opening home loss to Westby-Grenora, entered this week’s Class C rankings at No. 9.

Class AA No. 2 Missoula Hellgate beat No. 3 Sentinel 56-51 in overtime on Friday, and its schedule doesn’t let up. The Knights will host top-ranked Helena Capital this Friday. Great Falls, the No. 5 team in Class AA, will host No. 4 Billings West the same day.

Big Timber remained at No. 2 in the Class B rankings but made a strong case to unseat top-ranked Missoula Loyola. The Sheepherders earned road wins over No. 9 Columbus on Thursday (49-40) and then-No. 4 Whitehall on Friday (74-48).

Forsyth, which is No. 4 in Class B, will host No. 6 Colstrip on Thursday, and No. 3 Harlem will play at No. 7 Glasgow the same day.

Thompson Falls moved into the Class B rankings at No. 8.

Records are through Feb. 3

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (11-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (10-1)

3. Missoula Sentinel (9-2)

4. Billings West (8-3)

5. Great Falls (8-3)

Class A

1. Hardin (13-1)

2. Billings Central (11-2)

3. Havre (13-1)

4. Browning (11-2)

5. Columbia Falls (12-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (14-0)

2. Big Timber (14-0)

3. Harlem (13-1)

4. Forsyth (12-2) (+1)

5. St. Labre (12-2) (+1)

6. Colstrip (11-3) (+1)

7. Glasgow (11-4) (+1)

8. Thompson Falls (12-2) (Previously unranked)

9. Columbus (9-5)

10. Malta (9-5)

Class C

1. Fort Benton (14-0)

2. Belt (13-1)

3. Roy-Winifred (13-1)

4. Charlo (15-0)

5. Melstone (14-0)

6. Hot Springs (12-1) (+1)

7. Plenty Coups (12-1) (+1)

8. Westby-Grenora (13-1) (-2)

9. Scobey (13-1) (Previously unranked)

10. Manhattan Christian (12-2) (-1)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

