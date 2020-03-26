Western AA Girls
All-State: Dani Bartsch, Capital; Paige Bartsch, Capital; Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate, Addy Heaphy, Missoula Hellgate; Lexi Deden, Missoula Sentinel; Challis Westwater, Missoula Sentinel.
First Team: Dani Bartsch, Capital; Paige Bartsch, Capital; Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate, Addy Heaphy, Missoula Hellgate; Lexi Deden, Missoula Sentinel; Challis Westwater, Missoula Sentinel.
Second Team: Ellie Keller, Glacier; Haley Herron; Butte; Jenna Johnson, Flathead; McKenna Carpenter, Butte; Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate.
Eastern AA Girls
All-State: Willa Albrecht, Billings West; Maddie Albrecht, Billings West; Addi Ekstrom, Bozeman; Allie Olsen, CMR; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Jorgie Hawthorne, Great Falls High; Lauren Lindseth, CMR.
First Team: Willa Albrecht, Billings West; Maddie Albrecht, Billings West; Addi Ekstrom, Bozeman; Allie Olsen, CMR; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Jorgie Hawthorne, Great Falls High; Lauren Lindseth, CMR.
Second Team: Mackenzie Rask, Billings West; Macy Mayer, Bozeman; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior; Allison Harris, Great Falls High; Laiten Lantis, Billings West; Cassidy Venner, Billings Senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.