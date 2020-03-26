Western AA Girls

All-State: Dani Bartsch, Capital; Paige Bartsch, Capital; Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate, Addy Heaphy, Missoula Hellgate; Lexi Deden, Missoula Sentinel; Challis Westwater, Missoula Sentinel.

Second Team: Ellie Keller, Glacier; Haley Herron; Butte; Jenna Johnson, Flathead; McKenna Carpenter, Butte; Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate.

Eastern AA Girls

All-State: Willa Albrecht, Billings West; Maddie Albrecht, Billings West; Addi Ekstrom, Bozeman; Allie Olsen, CMR; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Jorgie Hawthorne, Great Falls High; Lauren Lindseth, CMR. 

Second Team: Mackenzie Rask, Billings West; Macy Mayer, Bozeman; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior; Allison Harris, Great Falls High; Laiten Lantis, Billings West; Cassidy Venner, Billings Senior. 

