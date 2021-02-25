Class AA girls basketball scores list
Thursday
Billings West 52, Great Falls CMR 33
Bozeman Gallatin 47, Belgrade 44
Great Falls 56, Billings Skyview 42
Kalispell Glacier 49, Kalispell Flathead 48
Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Big Sky 19
