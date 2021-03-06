Girls
State AA
at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls
Wednesday
Game 1: Helena Capital vs. Billings Skyview, 1 p.m.
Game 2: Billings West vs. Kalispell Glacier, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: Bozeman vs. Missoula Sentinel, 9 a.m.
Game 4: Missoula Hellgate vs. Great Falls, 11 a.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 10 (Great Falls CMR): Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., consolation
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.