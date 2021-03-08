Girls
State B
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings
Wednesday
Game 1: Big Timber vs. Anaconda, 1 p.m.
Game 2: Malta vs. Missoula Loyola, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: Eureka vs. Roundup, 9 a.m.
Game 4: Columbus vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 10 (at Skyview): Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., consolation
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship
