Geraldine-Highwood 35, Power 32
|Geraldine-Highwood;;0;0;0;0;—;35
|Power;;0;0;0;0;—;32
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD: Jonna McCullough 18; Ellie Aron 6; Olivia Laws 5; Lizzie Summers 2; Trinity Tinsen 2; Lydia Nelson 1; Emma Bye 1.
POWER: Amara Bodkins 12; Hailey May 6; Jersey Somerfeld 6; Kinsey May 4; Sierra Sievers 4.
Missoula Loyola 51, Stevensville 26
|Missoula Loyola;;18;12;13;8;—;51
|Stevensville;;5;2;7;12;—;26
MISSOULA LOYOLA: Lani Walker 17; Natalie Clevenger 8; Kelsey Esh 6; Brooke Twite 5; Laney Denning 5; Evelyn Demblan-Dechans 3; Giovanna Horner 3; Ora Lindauer 2; Addison Jacobson 2.
STEVENSVILLE: Maddie Sims 9; Maliyah LeCoure 9; Claire Hutchinson 3; Tilli Danczyk 2; Shilo Lampi 2; Kelti Wandler 1.
Twin Bridges 40, Sheridan 21
|Twin Bridges;;9;12;7;12;—;40
|Sheridan;;3;3;8;7;—;21
TWIN BRIDGES: Callie Kaiser 10; Kara Dale 8; Emma Konen 5; Allie Dale 4; Kyle Pancost 4; Ceanna Berezay 4; Bailey Stockett 3; Lexie Stockett 2; Ayla Janzen 2.
SHERIDAN: Faith Larsen 11; Caitlyn Galiger 3; Faith Randolph 2; Myckena Clark 2; Katie Gronning 1; Dreonna Clark 1; Katie Hamilton 1.
Wibaux 51, Terry 14
|Wibaux;;15;10;12;14;—;51
|Terry;;4;4;4;2;—;14
WIBAUX: Shantel Bertelsen 12; Annika Lunde 12; Rylee Pederson 8; Rylee Smith 7; Abby Begger 4; Parker Knight 4; Zayda Grove 2; Elorah Amsler 2.
TERRY: Hatty Eaton 7; Sarah Dyer 3; Meredith Sackman 2; Rachel Ehinger 2.
