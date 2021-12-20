Monday

Bainville 51, Lustre Christian 48

Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39

Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31

Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39

Broadview-Lavina 52, Park City 48

Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34

Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45

Hardin 72, Lockwood 20

Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20

Simms 60, Augusta 46

Turner 43, Dodson 39

Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19

Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39

Denton-Geyser-Stanford;;4;12;10;13;—;39
Big Sandy;;19;12;7;14;—;52

DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD: Kara Reed 8; Reese Von Bergen 8; A. Slalom 7; Makayla Bossen 6; Scotti Smith 4; Shaylee Berg 2; Kataia Vincent 2; M. Millburn 2.

BIG SANDY: Jaihven Baumann 14; Eva Wagoner 10; Eva Yeadon 10; Lainey Terry 10; Angie Sant 4; Amy Gasvoda 2; Mattie Gasvoda 1.

Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31

Bigfork;;11;14;14;16;—;55
Columbia Falls;;9;7;13;2;—;31

BIGFORK: Emma Berreth 19; Scout Nadeau 12; Braeden Gunlock 10; Madison Chappuis 4; Callie Gembala 4; Callie Martinez 4; Ava Davey 2.

COLUMBIA FALLS: Hope McAtee 14; Grace Gedlaman 6; Lexi Oberholtzer 5; Maddie Robison 4; Kya West 1; Emalee Alton 1.

Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39

Billings Skyview;;18;25;11;13;—;67
Billings Central;;13;7;6;13;—;39

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Cami Harris 19; Breanna Williams 17; Alexis Brauer 13; Brooke Berry 11; Morning Grace Spotted Bear 3; Charlize Davis 2; Jordan Olson-Keck 2.

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Jessa Larson 9; Maria Stewart 8; Lauren Dull 8; Dominique Evans 5; Alaina Woods 3; GG Hastings 3; Ryen Hadley 2; Katie Smith 1.

Broadview-Lavina 52, Park City 48

Park City;;3;21;15;9;—;48
Broadview-Lavina;;11;11;11;19;—;52

PARK CITY: Leigha Grabowska 17; Addie Baker 9; Isabelle Adams 8; Kendyll Story 6; Tasha Dedmore 4; Halle Larsen 4; Tessa McNeil 0.

BROADVIEW-LAVINA: Callie Beckett 14; Adi Tuszynski 14; Hailey Fiske 12; Kaytlyn Egge 6; Leilla Monsen 4; KC Egge 2.

Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34

Forsyth;;17;13;13;20;—;63
Shepherd;;3;15;2;14;—;34

FORSYTH: Becky Melcher 20; Jaeleigh Hlad 14; Daley Pinkerton 12; Mariska Fulton 6; Raquel Coates 6; Madeline Montgomery 5.

SHEPHERD: Hailey Dennison 9; Rina Gottula 8; Ashley Carroll 8; Riley Buyse 3; Madi Kruzich 2; Wilhelmina Wenze 2; Lyndsey Kale 2.

Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45

Hays-Lodgepole;;6;7;23;9;—;45
Fort Benton;;13;16;9;12;—;50

FORT BENTON: Ashlee Wang 14; Hailee Wang 13; Cloe Kalanick 10; Casha Corder 9; Samantha Vielleux 2; Kylynn Nack 2.

Hardin 72, Lockwood 20

Hardin;;19;24;16;13;—;72
Lockwood;;2;12;4;2;—;20

HARDIN: Kamber Good Luck 17; Breanna Old Elk 14; Aiyanna Big Man 10; Evelyn Old Coyote 8; Kylee Old Elk 7; Lexis Hogan 6; Dierra Takes Enemy 6; Katerena Morrison 2; Diamond Amyotte 2.

Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20

Heart Butte;;14;6;13;7;—;40
Dutton-Brady;;2;4;7;7;—;20

HEART BUTTE: Bobbi Tailfeathers 17; Jaynee Cree Medicine 6; Shaunessy Nomee 6; Shay White 4; Sanea Bertelson 3; Sadee Cree Medicine 2; Micole Jorgenson 2.

DUTTON-BRADY: Chloe Sealey 6; Leslie Ostberg 6; Nadely Chapman-Roberts 6; Emagin Wakkinen 2.

Simms 60, Augusta 46

Augusta;;6;17;17;6;—;46
Simms;;22;8;14;16;—;60

AUGUSTA: Payton Levine 14; Dayna Mills 13; Kodee Shalz 6; Hattie Orem 4; Abigail Barrett 3.

SIMMS: Laura Zietzke 29; Taylee Sawyer 11; Baylee Herman 6; Kenzie Allen 6; KodiAnn Lynn 4; Macy Herman 2; Grace Johnson 2.

Turner 43, Dodson 39

Dodson;;11;7;14;7;—;39
Turner;;7;18;4;14;—;43

DODSON: Kataya Kill Eagle 19; Imagin Fox 6; Lindsey Fetler 5; Jazlyn Kill Eagle 3; Kim Iron Bear 2; Jean Jackson 2; Kylee Ball 2.

TURNER: Dakota Krass 14; Bridget Reed 13; Cassidy Grabofsky 8; Meridian King-Snider 4; Hannah Richman 2; Katie Kimmel 2.

Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19

Twin Bridges;;14;24;19;9;—;66
Sheridan;;4;9;0;6;—;19

TWIN BRIDGES: Emma Konen 17; Allie Dale 12; Ayla Janzen 9; Callie Kaiser 7; Kara Dale 6; Kyle Pancost 6; Lexi Stockett 4; Ruby Waller 3; Ellianna Meek 2; Cecillia Berezay 0.

 

Tags

Load comments