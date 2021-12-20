Monday
Bainville 51, Lustre Christian 48
Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31
Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39
Broadview-Lavina 52, Park City 48
Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34
Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45
Hardin 72, Lockwood 20
Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20
Simms 60, Augusta 46
Turner 43, Dodson 39
Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19
Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;;4;12;10;13;—;39
|Big Sandy;;19;12;7;14;—;52
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD: Kara Reed 8; Reese Von Bergen 8; A. Slalom 7; Makayla Bossen 6; Scotti Smith 4; Shaylee Berg 2; Kataia Vincent 2; M. Millburn 2.
BIG SANDY: Jaihven Baumann 14; Eva Wagoner 10; Eva Yeadon 10; Lainey Terry 10; Angie Sant 4; Amy Gasvoda 2; Mattie Gasvoda 1.
Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31
|Bigfork;;11;14;14;16;—;55
|Columbia Falls;;9;7;13;2;—;31
BIGFORK: Emma Berreth 19; Scout Nadeau 12; Braeden Gunlock 10; Madison Chappuis 4; Callie Gembala 4; Callie Martinez 4; Ava Davey 2.
COLUMBIA FALLS: Hope McAtee 14; Grace Gedlaman 6; Lexi Oberholtzer 5; Maddie Robison 4; Kya West 1; Emalee Alton 1.
Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39
|Billings Skyview;;18;25;11;13;—;67
|Billings Central;;13;7;6;13;—;39
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Cami Harris 19; Breanna Williams 17; Alexis Brauer 13; Brooke Berry 11; Morning Grace Spotted Bear 3; Charlize Davis 2; Jordan Olson-Keck 2.
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Jessa Larson 9; Maria Stewart 8; Lauren Dull 8; Dominique Evans 5; Alaina Woods 3; GG Hastings 3; Ryen Hadley 2; Katie Smith 1.
Broadview-Lavina 52, Park City 48
|Park City;;3;21;15;9;—;48
|Broadview-Lavina;;11;11;11;19;—;52
PARK CITY: Leigha Grabowska 17; Addie Baker 9; Isabelle Adams 8; Kendyll Story 6; Tasha Dedmore 4; Halle Larsen 4; Tessa McNeil 0.
BROADVIEW-LAVINA: Callie Beckett 14; Adi Tuszynski 14; Hailey Fiske 12; Kaytlyn Egge 6; Leilla Monsen 4; KC Egge 2.
Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34
|Forsyth;;17;13;13;20;—;63
|Shepherd;;3;15;2;14;—;34
FORSYTH: Becky Melcher 20; Jaeleigh Hlad 14; Daley Pinkerton 12; Mariska Fulton 6; Raquel Coates 6; Madeline Montgomery 5.
SHEPHERD: Hailey Dennison 9; Rina Gottula 8; Ashley Carroll 8; Riley Buyse 3; Madi Kruzich 2; Wilhelmina Wenze 2; Lyndsey Kale 2.
Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45
|Hays-Lodgepole;;6;7;23;9;—;45
|Fort Benton;;13;16;9;12;—;50
FORT BENTON: Ashlee Wang 14; Hailee Wang 13; Cloe Kalanick 10; Casha Corder 9; Samantha Vielleux 2; Kylynn Nack 2.
Hardin 72, Lockwood 20
|Hardin;;19;24;16;13;—;72
|Lockwood;;2;12;4;2;—;20
HARDIN: Kamber Good Luck 17; Breanna Old Elk 14; Aiyanna Big Man 10; Evelyn Old Coyote 8; Kylee Old Elk 7; Lexis Hogan 6; Dierra Takes Enemy 6; Katerena Morrison 2; Diamond Amyotte 2.
Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20
|Heart Butte;;14;6;13;7;—;40
|Dutton-Brady;;2;4;7;7;—;20
HEART BUTTE: Bobbi Tailfeathers 17; Jaynee Cree Medicine 6; Shaunessy Nomee 6; Shay White 4; Sanea Bertelson 3; Sadee Cree Medicine 2; Micole Jorgenson 2.
DUTTON-BRADY: Chloe Sealey 6; Leslie Ostberg 6; Nadely Chapman-Roberts 6; Emagin Wakkinen 2.
Simms 60, Augusta 46
|Augusta;;6;17;17;6;—;46
|Simms;;22;8;14;16;—;60
AUGUSTA: Payton Levine 14; Dayna Mills 13; Kodee Shalz 6; Hattie Orem 4; Abigail Barrett 3.
SIMMS: Laura Zietzke 29; Taylee Sawyer 11; Baylee Herman 6; Kenzie Allen 6; KodiAnn Lynn 4; Macy Herman 2; Grace Johnson 2.
Turner 43, Dodson 39
|Dodson;;11;7;14;7;—;39
|Turner;;7;18;4;14;—;43
DODSON: Kataya Kill Eagle 19; Imagin Fox 6; Lindsey Fetler 5; Jazlyn Kill Eagle 3; Kim Iron Bear 2; Jean Jackson 2; Kylee Ball 2.
TURNER: Dakota Krass 14; Bridget Reed 13; Cassidy Grabofsky 8; Meridian King-Snider 4; Hannah Richman 2; Katie Kimmel 2.
Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19
|Twin Bridges;;14;24;19;9;—;66
|Sheridan;;4;9;0;6;—;19
TWIN BRIDGES: Emma Konen 17; Allie Dale 12; Ayla Janzen 9; Callie Kaiser 7; Kara Dale 6; Kyle Pancost 6; Lexi Stockett 4; Ruby Waller 3; Ellianna Meek 2; Cecillia Berezay 0.
